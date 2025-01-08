How a Revamped McDonald’s Value Menu May Force Rivals to Follow Suit Again

Inflation may have fallen closer to the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target, but that doesn’t mean consumers are abandoning their post-pandemic habit of insisting on a good bargain before they’ll buy something. That lasting frugality has motivated McDonald’s to not just reintroduce its $5 meal offer, but also sweeten it with extra deals the company hopes will boost foot traffic. And when the Golden Arches nods to penny-pinching customers, expect fast-food rivals to soon follow suit.

On Tuesday, McDonald’s announced the launch of its updated “McValue” menu, saying it offers budget conscious diners “all-day savings, every day at U.S. restaurants nationwide.” The rollout marks a revamp of the $5 menu the company introduced in June—initially a monthlong promotion that it eventually extended through most of 2024. It builds on that popular initiative by broadening items included in the bargain, and pairing it with a “Buy One, Add One for $1” option allowing participants to add another burger, nuggets, or fries order for just a buck. It’s also extending the deal to cover breakfast, while heaping several app-based discounts on top as well. The objective behind the move mirrors that of the initial value menu. McDonald’s hopes to entice back a growing number of customers who have reduced—or entirely eliminated—their consumption at increasingly expensive fast-food chains. Most rivals of McDonald’s rushed out similar bargains of their own last summer, and will probably follow its lead once again in 2025. The reason? With growth rates at most chains either dipping down or remaining flat in recent quarters, it appears clear diners aren’t flocking back despite inflation coming under control. Bargains may therefore be needed to restimulate sales.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Inflation has driven prices for all sorts of goods up by an average of about 21 percent since 2021. But during the same period, costs at convenience restaurants spiked at a far higher pace—in some cases doubling, according to varying analyses. Though those increases had already caused many diners to pull back on their restaurant spending coming into 2024, by last May a LendingTree survey found 70 percent of respondents considered fast food “a luxury.” That view was most pronounced among people earning $30,000 or less. Taking stock of that, leading chains introduced bargain menus once McDonald’s first made that move.

While that helped increase foot traffic for some brands during the third quarter of last year, consumers still need to feel they can get good deals on a regular basis before returning in earnest. That seems to have inspired McDonald’s to revamp and expand the McValue offer—which this time enjoys more backing than the first iteration did.



When the initial McDonald’s $5 offer was announced in May, many franchisees expressed their unhappiness at being forced to underwrite the discounts, and urged the chain to reconsider. Now, it appears those same individual restaurant owners feel far more confident that resulting increases in customer volumes have—and will again—offset price cuts on bargain items. “There may be a margin challenge where we are providing food at a great value, but if we can bring more people in, then it will take care of that,” David Costa, an owner of 18 McDonald’s restaurants in Florida, told Yahoo Finance. “That’s our goal.” Reports quoting fast-food sector analysts said the repackaged and enlarged McValue launch was a welcome move—particularly in helping McDonald’s move past the November E. coli outbreak sourced back to some of its restaurants. It’s all the more promising if franchisees are fully on board this time.