How Much Does ‘Bossware’ Really Curb Remote Work Slacking?

Though employees caught faking remote work grab headlines, the real-world impact of lost productivity, employee deceit and the hidden costs of battling the problem aren’t well understood.

One of tradeoffs people who work remotely face in being allowed to do their jobs from home is the rising likelihood that the boss is watching, even when they’re out of the office. Increasingly, managers are monitoring employees’ computers for signs of quiet vacationing, prolonged absences, or plain old slacking off. But while it’s reasonable for companies to try to ensure they’re getting full employee output for the salaries they pay is reasonable, it’s still unclear whether surveilling of worker activity using “bossware” tech is really merited–or even all that productive.

The issue of companies monitoring employee computer activity grabbed headlines last month after Wells Fargo revealed it fired over a dozen people it caught “faking work.” The accused, the bank said in regulatory filings, were “discharged after review of allegations involving simulation of keyboard activity creating impression of active work.” That presumably involved “mouse jigglers” or other relatively low-tech devices that permit someone working from home or elsewhere beyond a manager’s gaze to generate recurring cursor movements on their computer.

The goal is to show what appears to be productive activity on screen, even when the employee is actually out shopping, picking friends up at the airport, or running a practice half marathon. The cottage industry producing those deceptive gadgets was a entrepreneurial response to an earlier and far bigger tech trend among companies installing “bossware” on their equipment–programs that measure how much work was being done on ther computers, or not. That started even before the rise of Covid-19. But it dramatically expanded after 2021-2022, when home working morphed from an obligatory adaptation by businesses to survive the pandemic to an arrangement now preferred by 65 percent of employees–and practiced by most companies.

Providing monitoring services of company computers to employers is now a booming business unto itself. Last year it generated an estimated $535 million in sales, with forecasts anticipating that to rise to over $1 billion by 2032, according to the market reserach firm Precision Reports.

But that’s only a recent sign of how widespread employee monitoring has become. Even back in 2021, a survey of 1,250 business leaders by Digital.com found 60 percent were already using “bossware.” Results of similar polls since then have ranged from slightly over 50 percent of businesses generally, and over 90 percent of those with largely remote staffs. The objectives cited included analyzing how employees used their time, discouraging personal use of business equipment, and–of course–verifying that people were actually working while on the clock. Of late, monitoring service providers like Teramind, Hubstaff, and ActivTrak have developed tech capable of identifying gadgets generating bogus keyboard activity like “mouse jigglers,” and other ruses like firing up a PowerPoint presentation to keep screens on during extended absenses.

But is that scrutiny really worth the investment and effort required? It certainly seems to have been the case for Wells Fargo, More broadly, however, it’s ultimately a judgement call.

According to a recent Wall Street Journal report, an analysis by “bossware” company Teramind of 1 million employees it monitored for business clients turned up a 7 percent rate of apparent work fakery. That’s either “only” 7 percent, or “an enormous” 7 percent, depending on your perspective. After improving the algorithms used for that study, the Journal added, Teramind software found the level of presumed simulation rose to 8 percent. Teramind executives said the actual rate was probably higher, given the number of cases deemed too iffy to include–not to mention deft slacking that escaped unnoticed.

Whether it’s considered a big or modest figure, that proportion of workers actively trying to deceive their bosses through fake work ruses would be a real problem on its own. Trust is essential for founders as they build a solid, productive business–though that’s a point employees also make in polls when asked their attitudes about software monitoring their activity.

What’s still unclear is the actual cost of fake work or extended, unscheduled breaks is to businesses–whether that’s in terms of lost productivity or rising employee resentment over remote surveillance. Nobody seems to know that answer yet, and trying approximate or estimate one is a very subjective endeavor. For example, human relations tech company Select Software Review says U.S. employers already lose between $483 billion to $605 billion annually to lost employee productivity–a figure that may dwarf Teramind’s 8 percent rate fake work findings.

Select Software Review also cites studies indicating employees who take regular breaks add 13 percent to their productivity rates compared to those who stay tied to their desks. More broadly, U.S. government data shows overall workforce productivity increased 60 percent since 1970–in large part thanks to the benefits of monitoring employee computers. More recent research suggests employee output has remained level or even risen a bit as work from home and hybrid arrangements have become common. Given all that, could staffers taking an hour to do the laundry, or even occasionally sneaking off on a working vacation really be costing companies millions beyond those they’re now spending on anti-goof-off monitoring services?

Probably not, but that’s not the only concern at work. In addition to any boss being averse to paying full salaries for part-time work, the the honesty issue looms large. Some polling suggests worries about staff intentionally deceiving managers–and letting down co-workers through hidden slacking–ranks atop the main factors cited in companies using monitoring tech.