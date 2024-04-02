How Rival Retailers Could Win Over Shoppers Stranded by Macy’s Closures

Nobody likes to see an august American business name like Macy’s struggle to survive. But owners of both independent shops and retail chains shouldn’t miss the opportunity to pick up customers who can no longer shop at any of the 150 stores Macy’s recently slated for closure. Research suggests a few companies are already using demographic and location advantages to do just that–providing insights other resellers can act on as well.

Faced with declining sales that compounded already existing financial woes, Macy’s in February announced it will shutter 150 of its roughly 500 U.S. stores, 50 within the next year. While an official list of those locations has not been released, leaks in media reports have given rival retailers some clues. CNBC reports that “up to $2 billion in annual sales [is] up for grabs for other retailers” able to take advantage of planned Macy’s closures.

Leading the effort to welcome those marooned Macy’s shoppers are Target, T.J. Maxx, and Kohl’s. Small retailers can follow the same playbook. They can use their own locations or consider opening near the stores that will close. They may be going after a different sort of shopper as well. As inflation-weary consumers across all economic levels reduce their discretionary spending and hunt for bargains when they make purchases, retailers are seeing their customer profiles change.

That combination has already led to a greater number of department store browsers with higher average incomes to start prowling the aisles of big box outlets like Target, and off-price retailers like T.J. Maxx and its Marshalls and Home Goods brands.

“I used to see Toyota Camrys in the parking lot at a T.J. Maxx and now I see BMWs, I see Mercedes, I’ll see Porsches,” retail analyst Corey Tarlowe told CNBC, discussing a study by his equity research firm Jefferies documenting the migration of shoppers from Macy’s to other retailing chains. “It’s kind of like the new department store in effect, but it’s much smaller. They sell similar brands and similar products, but for 40 percent to 70 percent of the cost.” Indeed, the upwardly trending assortment of luxury and upscale cars parked in the lots of lower-price retailers is something independent store owners should note carefully as well.

Jefferies data found “about 47 percent of Macy’s shoppers have an annual household income of more than $100,000, compared with about 50 percent of shoppers who go to TJX-owned stores,” CNBC said. It added that proximity to the beleaguered chain has and will likely continue to facilitate the exodus to budget-oriented rivals, with “(a)bout 63 percent of Macy’s stores (having) a T.J. Maxx or Marshalls within a one-mile radius.”

Meanwhile, a crunch of credit card purchase data by research firm Earnest Analytics discovered around a “third of Macy’s customers also shopped at Kohl’s during the prior 12 months,” said CNBC. Around 37 percent of the department store’s customers also bought goods at T.J. Maxx-owned outlets. Other chains like Dollar Tree report a similar rise in the number of shoppers from households with incomes over $100,000, indicating that inflation-inspired bargain hunting trends span the economic spectrum. Still, some other retailers also hoping to benefit from Macy’s closures may need geographical help in addition to equivalent product offerings.

Kohl’s 1,174 department stores give it a natural coverage advantage in picking up shoppers from closed Macy’s outlets. Target, meanwhile, plans to open 300 new locations over the next decade, in addition to the over 1,950 it already operates across the U.S., further strengthening its footprint.