How Skechers’ Business Model Built the Third-Best Selling Footwear Brand After Adidas and Nike

The L.A.-area company is on track to increase sales to $10 billion by 2026, using a product and marketing strategy focusing on consumers its giant rivals overlook.

When people think of stylish and high-performance footwear companies, global giants Nike and Adidas quickly spring to mind. Often overlooked is Skechers, the sector’s third-largest competitor by sales, which owes much of its rapid growth and rising share price to a business model that’s in many ways opposite to that of its heavyweight rivals.

Founded in 1992 and still headquartered in the Southern California city of Manhattan Beach, Skechers multiplied its 1994 sales of about $100 million by 80 times, to $8 billion in 2023. Its growth has been particularly dramatic since 2013, when it still sold just $1.8 billion in footwear. Its ascent looks set to surge further when full 2024 results are announced in February, with third-quarter sales last year having reached a record $2.35 billion—up nearly 16 percent compared to the same period in 2023. How has a company with nowhere near the name recognition, flashy marketing muscle, or gigantic revenues of Adidas or Nike continued winning market share in the super-competitive athletic and streetwear sector? In large part by pursuing its business in a nearly opposite manner than its enormous rivals. As noted in a recent Wall Street Journal report on the company, Skechers has focused on “capturing parts of the market that are largely neglected by its competitors.” That, it said, includes “retirees looking for comfortable kicks and families looking for something more affordable for their children.” Sometimes slick designs of comfy shoes that don’t bust budgets trump whatever foot fashions LeBron James and Serena Williams are sporting.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

The company was founded and remains in the charge of serial entrepreneur Robert Greenberg—his answer to having been pushed out of LA Gear, the long thriving, then slowing streetwear business he created earlier. Though it has added some relatively pricier, higher performance shoes to its line over time, the heart of Skechers’ business has remained firmly rooted in providing comfort at lower costs—especially for people its huge rivals tend to overlook. “It’s almost the complete opposite of what the bigger brands do,” John Vandemore, Skechers finance chief, told the Journal. “We’re just a different player.” The company’s marketing choices reflect that. Despite its Los Angeles origins, Skechers remains far more Main Street than Hollywood Boulevard compared to Nike or Adidas.

For starters, its range of trademark slip-on shoes are designed with an eye to style and comfort–whether during or after sporting activity, but not necessarily conceived for those higher intensity efforts. As a result, it has steered away from many marquee, high-priced celebrity athlete endorsements, and instead signed up stars who opted to wear Skechers after Nike and Adidas overlooked them, too. “You get them because the marketplace didn’t take care of them,” Skechers chief operating officer David Weinberg told the Journal, which noted the company’s current pro sports partners include Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid and Bayern Munich goal-scorer Harry Kane.

LeBron and Serena they aren’t, but neither are the millions of Skechers customers who don’t need world champion tech on their dogs. In addition to remaining zeroed in on comfort and affordability, Skechers has also pursued its goal of generating $10 billion in revenues by 2026 by exploiting its bigger rivals’ own-goals. An example of that was Nike’s response to pandemic restrictions on brick-and-mortar retailers. In reaction, the Oregon shoe and sportswear giant cut ties with many traditional distributors to focus on its own direct-to-customer sales. In doing so, Nike pulled out of stores that carried shoes for lower income consumers, too, and meantime reduced the number of less expensive models it didn’t think appealed as much to its higher-spending core customers. As a result, many budget-conscious shoppers who’d usually bought lower-cost or retailer discounted shoes found themselves shut or priced out by Nike.

At the same time, Skechers continued expanding its global reach by reinforcing distribution deals in lower volume markets first, then creating its own outlets as sales grow. According to the company’s site, it now operates around “5,300 company- and third-party-owner retail stores worldwide,” with about half of its revenues generated abroad. That—and its strategy of catering to a far larger, practical, and less affluent potential customer base than Nike and Adidas—has created a solid foundation that Skechers plans to continue broadening and building. “Today, there’s no shoe, no category, no customer, no geography that is a make or break for us,” Weinberg told the paper.