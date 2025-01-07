How ‘Tariff Man’ Trump Might Start Slowly When He Imposes Import Duties

Trump aides are reportedly discussing a plan to restrict pledged duties on all imports to an initial list of products considered critical to national security, reducing the risk of resurgent inflation.

During his victorious presidential campaign, Donald Trump proudly referred to himself as the “Tariff Man,” whose protectionist, America-first economic program would impose import duties on all goods entering the U.S. But amid rising warnings that those sweeping levies risk igniting renewed inflation, Trump’s advisers are reportedly examining a way for him to apply targeted tariffs where they’d be most effective, and avoid a broad spike in prices that might result from a blanket approach.

First reported by the Washington Post Monday, the plan purportedly under consideration would seek to strike a pragmatic but politically sensitive policy balance. By initially focusing new tariffs on “certain sectors deemed critical to national or economic security,” the paper explained, Trump could claim to deliver on a campaign pledge popular with many voters. Yet by limiting those duties primarily to strategic imports, he could also delay—or entirely avoid—introducing his promised universal taxation of all goods shipped in from abroad. That plan has prompted many economists to warn those tariffs will send recently tamed inflation soaring again. People informed of the discussions who briefed the Post stressed the still-evolving plan might never materialize as policy. But they told the paper the idea was to retain the objective of Trump’s blanket tariff strategy: making imports so expensive that producers would return offshored manufacturing from cheaper labor markets back to the U.S. But at least initially, duties used to provoke that response might target only critical categories. “Those include the defense industrial supply chain (through tariffs on steel, iron, aluminum and copper); critical medical supplies (syringes, needles, vials and pharmaceutical materials); and energy production (batteries, rare earth minerals and even solar panels),” the Post said. “The potential change reflects a recognition that Trump’s initial plans—which would have been immediately noticeable in the price of food imports and cheap consumer electronics—could prove politically unpopular and disruptive.”



Ironically, the report that Trump might consider backing off his sweeping tariff pledge immediately raised his political hackles instead.

Within hours of the Post’s story being published, the president-elect took to his Truth Social messaging platform, dismissing the suggestion he might consider toning down a potentially excessive and economically damaging campaign pledge. “The story in the Washington Post, quoting so-called anonymous sources, which don’t exist, incorrectly states that my tariff policy will be pared back,” Trump wrote. “That is wrong. The Washington Post knows it’s wrong. It’s just another example of Fake News.” The response reflects just how hostile Trump is to suggestions he might ever compromise or rethink his proposals—especially those critics call excessive and dangerous. Indeed, even the targeted tariffs reportedly being studied would have enormous effects on global trade.



For starters, they’d zero in on areas in which Trump has accused foreign nations of intentionally running up huge trade deficits. Meanwhile, duties slapped on the restricted range of imports would likely provoke retaliation from exporting countries, creating a spiral of successive hikes. Those would not only risk increasing prices for importing companies and consumers, but would also upend decades of relative stability in international trade.

A previous example of that came with the tariffs Trump introduced during his first term on over $360 billion worth of imports from China. President Joe Biden then maintained those after his election as a response to bilateral trade imbalances, provoking similar measures by Beijing. Broadening duties on even the limited selection of products and sectors described in the plan would still mark a considerable expansion of those existing tariffs. But the effects to U.S. business, consumers, and global trade flows would be far less dramatic than the levies on all imports that Trump pledged while campaigning. In referring to those, Trump varyingly spoke of 10 to 20 percent tariffs on all shipments from abroad, and between 60 and 100 percent on those from China. But since winning the election, he stunned observers by threatening 25 percent duties on all goods from Canada and Mexico, and a 10 percent increase of existing taxes on China’s exports.