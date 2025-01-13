How the Rising Number of Bogus, Ghost Job Listings Threatens Company Reputations

“Ghosting” entered the popular lexicon to describe dreadful relationship breakups when one partner abruptly refuses to acknowledge the other any longer. But a different kind of phantom behavior is spreading across job markets, and it risks seriously tarnishing the reputations of companies that engage in it.

The proliferation of ads for so-called ghost jobs—non-existent positions or listings for vacancies that are rarely or never filled—have been increasing, according to recent studies. The multitude of largely bogus offers has intensified the usual stress of employment hunting by raising the hopes of applicants for positions that, in some cases, amount to literally nothing. The reasons behind the empty or misleading postings are varied, with critics calling company motivations anything from manipulative to downright malevolent. But evidence suggests that whatever’s driving the creation of these deceptive recruitment ads, both hopeful candidates and current workers wising up to the ruse are souring on the companies found making them. “It’s disgusting,” declared TikTok poster Ceros Whaley, who said he was fired from his job as a hiring manager when he started refusing to post more of what he considered dishonest ghost job listings at the insistence of his bosses. “It’s not just my company. It is every company I’m seeing doing this. They’re posting these fake job listings to trick you. It’s a disgusting business practice.” While Whaley’s allegation that all companies resort to bogus employment offers is clearly an overstatement, data suggests the practice is growing more common. A 2024 study by hiring platform Greenhouse determined between 18 percent and 22 percent of listings its clients post in any given quarter “are classified as ghost jobs.”

A survey of over 730 recruiters last August by CV advisory company MyPerfectResume found “81 percept reported they post ghost jobs.” A poll of nearly 1,650 hiring managers by ResumeBuilder last May determined 40 percent of respondents “posted a fake job listing this year,” and 30 percent of their client companies had one online at the time of questioning. That not only dashes the hopes of applicants by design, but gradually leaves many people guessing whether responding to genuine job offers will also prove to be a waste of time. “The data highlights a troubling reality,” said Greenhouse president Jon Stross in a blog post about the company’s client study. “The job market has become more soul-crushing than ever.”

Why would a business list a job that it has no intention of filling—or at least not with an applicant attracted by an ad or job board listing?



A top reason is that a preferred candidate may have already been chosen for the post, but rules or other considerations oblige the company to create the appearance of open recruitment. That could be to satisfy federal or other legal obligations to cast a wide hiring net, or management’s desire to see if an even more ideal prospect might unexpectedly show up in the mass of applicants.



Often, however, the motivation is shadier. Some businesses are tossing up fake job listings to feign hiring pushes that indicate higher rates of growth than they enjoy, or to suggest they’re expanding in certain areas that might appeal to coveted customers. Others advertise for positions they aren’t sure they’ll bother filling unless they get a perfect candidate, then leave those online indefinitely when that All Star recruit doesn’t materialize. With artificial intelligence automating the content of listings and analyzing the responses, many hiring managers figure “why not?” But according to Whaley, both his former company and other businesses he knows of also use ghost jobs as a way of pressuring existing staff with the implied threat that new hires were being recruited to replace them if they didn’t improve their game.