How the Threat of Another Costly U.S. Port Strike Returned in 2025

Just three months after an October contract agreement, lingering conflicts between longshoremen and U.S. port operators mean a potentially disastrous strike could still happen.

Harold Daggett, president of the International Longshoremen’s Association, center, speaks to picketing workers at the Port of Newark in Newark, New Jersey, in October 2024. Photo: Getty Images

The specter of a potentially damaging longshoremen’s strike is once again a real worry for U.S. businesses and the broader economy, just three months after the threat was largely evinced in October. Now, the operators of East and Gulf coast ports have only until January 15 to finalize the contract agreement with workers that averted a prolonged walkout, or risk one capable of disrupting maritime transport—an action that could cost up to $5 billion per day.

The new year opens with the resurgence of a still unresolved disagreement that led 47,000 members of the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) to strike in October. That ended three days later when the union reached a new contract accord with the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX), which represents port operators and global shipping companies. Following intense intervention by the White House to broker a deal, the USMX offered a new six-year labor deal raising wages by 62 percent. That quick, politically influenced pact averted what economists described as a nightmare scenario: a prolonged stoppage, blocking cargoes at virtually all major East and Gulf coast ports, and costing U.S. businesses between $2.5 billion and $5 billion per day. So why is the agreement that defused disaster in October returning as a new strike threat now? Because efforts to finalize the new contract by the January 15 deadline remain blocked by a seemingly insoluble detail in the dispute. The ILA insists the finalized deal contain language guaranteeing no additional automation of freight handling will be imposed—something the union says will eliminate stevedore jobs. But the USMX says the increased robotization is essential to making U.S. ports more efficient and competitive with foreign rivals, many of which are already expanding their use of machines.

The issue has been so contentious that it caused negotiations to break off entirely in November, allowing the deadline to approach with no progress toward a resolution. With that January 15 date nearing fast, maritime cargo news site FreightWaves reports the two sides have finally agreed to resume talks—possibly as soon as January 7—in the hopes a longer strike may be averted. But in addition to the enormous price tag another walkout would carry, politics also explain the renewed willingness to negotiate in what has become a game of industrial chicken. Though the ILA supported Democrats in November elections—partially in recognition of the Biden White House’s help in winning major wage increases—President-elect Donald Trump has also voiced support for longshoremen in the clash. And with Trump’s January 20 inauguration scheduled just five days after the deadline’s expiration, the union may be betting the incoming president will be inclined to support its stand—and sidestep its strike threat that could prove economically ruinous to the U.S. economy and its businesses.

But why would a president who has voiced his admiration of union-loathing business leaders like Elon Musk side with the ILA on this dustup? For starters, because USMX members include many foreign shipping lines that rely on U.S. ports for their business—and made massive profits from using them during the post-pandemic global boom in cargo transport. “Foreign companies have made a fortune in the U.S. by giving them access to our markets,” Trump said in a December post on Truth Social, echoing his wider “America First” message. “They shouldn’t be looking for every last penny knowing how many families are hurt.” Secondly, Trump’s resounding victory in November—particularly in swing states—came in part from large numbers of blue-collar workers, including union members, swapping their traditional support for Democrats to vote for him. That electoral consideration may leave him averse to invoking the Taft-Hartley Act, as George W. Bush did in 2002, ordering thousands of West Coast port workers back on the job during their prolonged walkout.

So instead of signaling his willingness to similarly undercut the union and its strike threat, Trump has uncharacteristically railed against the efficiency-boosting effects of automation—with his characteristic humility.



“I’ve studied automation and know just about everything there is to know about it,” Trump’s Truth Social post said after meeting with ILA leaders last month. “There has been a lot of discussion having to do with ‘automation’ on United States docks … The amount of money saved is nowhere near the distress, hurt, and harm it causes for American workers, in this case, our longshoremen.” The USMX has countered by saying automation will increase efficiencies and lower costs at U.S. ports. That, it reasons, will attract larger volumes of sea cargo, which it says will create more jobs than robots eliminate. The ILA isn’t buying that, and seems to think Trump’s backing—and the pressures that will create on the USMX—will ultimately secure a deal, just as Biden’s intervention did. If so, experts say, that may well be based less on Trump’s love of labor than his understanding that a protracted ILA walkout could cost the economy billions of dollars a day.