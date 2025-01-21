How Tiny Trucks Became ‘Dude Magnet’ Rivals to Giant Pickups

Mini-haulers found across Asia are winning over drivers of more expensive and larger American pickups, though some states say they’re too fragile—possibly too cute—to share the road with XXL U.S. vehicles.

In a world where Tesla’s big, bulky, and bizarre Cybertruck has become the default derogatory reference for meta-excess, it may not be surprising that cute, compact keitora—Japanese for “light truck”—utility vehicles are finding enthusiastic buyers across the U.S., even among many macho owners. There’s just one problem with the increasingly popular “kei” mini-haulers that have long been widely used in Asia. Safety authorities in several U.S. states want to ban them as being too tiny and potentially vulnerable to be driven amid the increasingly XXL vehicles packing U.S. roads.

In contrast to the spacious four-door, mega-horsepower, and expensive pickups Detroit automakers produce, kei micro-haulers only have room for two people—so long as they aren’t too big—and are powered by motorcycle-strength engines that burn much less gas. But behind the cab, their beds can hold virtually as much payload as big American trucks that frequently cost between $50,000 to over $100,000—or $80,000 to $200,000 for Tesla’s version. Sticker prices of a kei, by contrast, run between $9,000 to $15,000—nearly as small as its sub-compact footprint. Better still, according to a recent Wall Street Journal report on the popular, practical mini-trucks, they have the additional advantages of “being super sweet and making other drivers jealous.” That has resulted in a growing number of construction workers, sports and outdoor enthusiasts, hunters, and other drivers of U.S.-made trucks trading down for keis—which the paper described as a “dude magnet…(e)ven in states like Texas, where bigger is almost always better.”

In this case, less turns out to be more. Beds on keis are easily large enough to accommodate the less-than–industrial volumes that most U.S. truck owners end up hauling around. And while the mini-utility vehicles can’t go from zero to 60 as quickly as American pickups—burning countless gallons of gas as they do—they can handle pretty much any job that domestic heavyweights do. They can even pull those off in fairly tight spaces—including parking in cramped city spots. Plus, there’s the attendant pleasure of proudly cruising town in a slightly enlarged Matchbox car.

“They’re not fast, they’re not luxurious, but this puts a smile on my face every single time I get in,” Alec Davies told the Journal, saying he uses the Honda Acty kei he bought for all his hauling and transportation needs. “It kind of just fit my vibe and what I was going for.” Plus, nobody is ever going to give an endearing, Munchkin-sized kei the kind of stink eye Cybertrucks draw. But the problem is, neither those Tesla vehicles nor Detroit-made pickups are attracting the unwanted safety concerns and criticism of some safety officials, either.