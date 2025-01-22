How Trump’s Federal DEI Ban Could Target Private Companies Next

Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 47th president of the United States in Washington, D.C. Photo: Getty Images

Owners and managers of private businesses, be warned. If you have diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in place, you may soon draw the government’s unwanted attention—in addition to the ire of conservative operatives who’ve been attacking those policies for months. That was clear in the message sent by President Donald Trump Monday, when he signed an executive order eradicating DEI in federal agencies, signaling that as the first step in a broadening drive to “repair our institutions and our economy.”

If anyone questioned the determination of ruling conservatives to quickly turn their sights on what they decry as “woke” agendas, those doubts were dispelled by Trump’s “Initial Rescissions of Harmful Executive Orders and Actions” decree. That White House text was a veritable manifesto denouncing what it termed the Biden administration’s “deeply unpopular, inflationary, illegal, and radical practices within every agency and office of the Federal Government.” In a single document, it repealed a range of previous executive orders covering immigration, climate change, ethics, and labor protections. But there was little doubt what its priority target was.



“The injection of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) into our institutions has corrupted them by replacing hard work, merit, and equality with a divisive and dangerous preferential hierarchy,” it said, taking up themes that conservative activists have used in attacking DEI in court cases and public pressure campaigns over the past 18 months. “(I)t is the policy of the United States to restore common sense to the Federal Government and unleash the potential of the American citizen. The revocations within this order will be the first of many steps the United States Federal Government will take to repair our institutions and our economy.” Results of the order were quickly evident, with more expected to materialize soon. On Tuesday, Trump officials instructed all federal employees whose jobs involved DEI promotion and implementation to be put on paid leave by the end of Wednesday, awaiting their firing by month’s end. A memo by the Office of Personnel Management also ordered all agencies to remove any websites, pages, and other material with references to inclusion or diversity. It then called for federal employees to report any “efforts to disguise these programs by using coded or imprecise language” in remaining documents that they knew of.

If that didn’t sound enough like an authoritarian governmental witch hunt for “woke” enemies, the memo also demanded agencies compile complete lists of DEI “offices and any employees” that were at work on Trump’s November 5 election victory date. The subtext: There’s no way of running, much less hiding, from the new MAGA leadership. That same message of DEI eradication was sent at the highest levels of the administration as well. Under White House orders, the Department of Homeland Security fired U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Linda Lee Fagan, the first woman in uniform to head a branch of the armed forces. Were there any questions about the reasons for the highly decorated Fagan’s dismissal, Tesla CEO, Trump adviser, and utter stranger to any military service in the three nations in which he holds citizenship Elon Musk answered.

“Undermining the U.S. military and border security to spend money on racist/sexist DEI nonsense is no longer acceptable,” Musk gloated on his social media X—one of countless politicized messages he’s published since spending a quarter billion dollars to fund Trump’s victorious campaign. While Monday’s executive order eliminating both DEI and affirmative action from government is not applicable to companies, officials vowed those objectives would also be sought in the private sector, too. Indeed, during his inauguration speech Monday, Trump himself promised his administration will crush efforts to “socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life.” That threat isn’t entirely new for businesses—but is one that’s now vastly larger.