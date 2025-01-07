How Trump’s Mass Deportation Plans Could Reverse GDP Growth

Estimates of the effects of the president-elect’s plan to expel millions of undocumented workers are colored by politics, but detailed studies warn of major labor disruption, spiking business costs, and negative economic growth.

U.S. Republican Presidential Candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks at the U.S.-Mexico border on August 22, 2024 south of Sierra Vista, Arizona. Photo: Getty Images

Whether or not they voted for President-elect Donald Trump, all U.S. business owners will soon be feeling the effects of his policies. A key question many of them are already asking is what the consequences of Trump’s pledge to deport millions of undocumented people—and considerably limit legal immigration—might be for their companies and the wider U.S. economy. According to initial estimates, those impacts could be prohibitively costly.

During a presidential campaign that highlighted his focus on unauthorized immigration into the U.S., Trump vowed to conduct “the largest domestic deportation operation in American history” if elected. The targets of that plan are the more than 11 million undocumented people estimated to live in the country—many of whom also work at jobs Trump wants to free up for unemployed Americans to take. As always, however, things are far more complex than they first look. While virtually no one likes the idea of illegal migration or illicit working arrangements, the reality is that undocumented immigrants often perform hard, low-paid, and thankless jobs most Americans don’t want. In doing so, those foreign employees represent a huge pool of cheap labor for countless budget-strapped companies—generating billions of dollars for the growth of the national economy. What happens if the millions of low-wage earners at those jobs are deported en masse? The answers are often influenced by political affiliation, but the most detailed analyses suggest the economic consequences would be too staggering to ignore.

According to a report released last month by Democratic members of the Congressional Joint Economic Committee, the deportation of 8.3 million undocumented people would shrink GDP by a whopping 7.4 percent by 2028. That gradual, but eventually huge reversal to the current 3.1 percent annual growth rate, the JEC’s progressive authors wrote, would mean “the U.S. economy would not grow at all during President Trump’s second term.” At the same time, they said, disruption to labor markets, production, and wages would push prices up by 9.1 percent over the next four years. Just as bad, rather than freeing up jobs for American workers, independent data the JEC studied indicates that employment would drop by 7 percent under the same scenario and time frame. Were expulsions limited to 1.3 million people, it added, reduction in GDP and employment by 2028 would be 1.2 percent and 1.1 percent respectively.

Though undocumented individuals are thought to make up between 4.4 and 5.4 percent of the total workforce, the loss of their estimated annual $13 billion contribution in payroll taxes would represent a considerable drop in current Social Security inflows. Those funds would probably decrease even more if legally admitted family members of deported immigrants decide to leave, too. All those departures would seriously disrupt the current labor market—especially for companies relying on lower paid workers to keep down their costs. The nonprofit American Immigration Council, which researches and advises on immigration practices and policies, said the first, worst-hit sectors would include construction, agriculture, hospitality, manufacturing, transport, and warehousing. It estimated that companies in those industries—most of which are already unable to fulfill their hiring needs—would lose about three million current employees to mass expulsions.