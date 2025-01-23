How Trump’s Shifting Tariff Vows Apply to Changing Objectives

Though he failed to impose sweeping tariffs on day one as promised, Trump has repeated threats of applying big import duties soon, as reasons behind them shift.

Despite the myriad campaign promises President Donald Trump immediately fulfilled following his inauguration Monday, imposing sweeping tariffs on imports wasn’t “one of my many first Executive Orders,” as he’d recently pledged. While he did repeat his plans to place levies on goods entering the country from Mexico, Canada, and China as early as February 1, Trump’s real intentions, timeline, and objectives in making those threats appear less focused and specific.

During the campaign, Trump vowed to slap exports from China with 60 percent to 100 percent duties, and those from all other nations with 10 percent to 20 percent tariffs. The aim, he said, was to make the cost of importing sufficiently expensive for American businesses so that both domestic and foreign companies would relocate their offshored manufacturing from nations where it’s cheaper back to the U.S. Since then, Trump has both narrowed the number of countries he’s targeting with proposed duties, and multiplied the goals they are supposed to serve. Unfortunately for U.S. business owners, those changes are making it increasingly harder to decipher exactly what Trump will ultimately do—or what the exact consequences will be. But there a few general assumptions can be drawn from his public shifts so far. Four days into his second term, Trump has reiterated earlier plans to slap imports from Canada and Mexico with duties “in terms of 25 percent,” adding “I think we’ll do it February 1.” On Tuesday, he said “a tariff of 10 percent on China” will be applied on that same date. Yet none of those vowed levies were based on reasons related to trade or manufacturing, as he’d long claimed.

Trump explained those threatened customs taxes as punishment of Mexico and Canada for what he called lax border controls. He claimed such negligence has allowed huge flows of illegal immigrants into the U.S.—many purportedly carrying fentanyl he says Beijing is allowing to be mass produced in China and shipped abroad. While those levies would affect 43 percent of the total value of imports into the U.S. each year, they don’t even pretend to seek a return of manufacturing back to the country—long Trump’s justification for the promised duties. That additional rationale is one of several indications that Trump is planning to brandish the threat of tariffs as their utility to pushing policies through change. Those include: Negotiating with trade partners Both Canada and Mexico have already responded to Trump’s initial threats of 25 percent tariffs by restricting rules governing legal movement into the U.S., and vowing to tighten their border controls. China has also reportedly acknowledged the problems its domestic fentanyl production creates abroad, and said it will take steps to combat that.

Aware of the leverage his pressure on their exports offered in those instances, Trump this week returned to that negotiating tactic. He did so in pursuing his efforts to find an American buyer or other acceptable solution to prevent the legal prohibition of China-based social media TikTok’s U.S. platform. Though totally unrelated to trade, Trump referred to various potential compromises of the app’s now-suspended ban by warning “If China didn’t approve it, we could put tariffs on” more of its exports. So much for the art of that deal.

In the same vein, Trump appears to be coupling any eventual decision not to slap new duties on America’s neighbors with his new insistence the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement be revisited. That 2020 trade accord was signed in the final year of his first term, and he’s now demanding it gets reviewed and possibly revised—presumably with concessions he’ll seek—ahead of its scheduled 2026 re-examination date. Were either Mexico or Canada—the biggest U.S. trading partners—hesitant to agree to that premature updating before, their desire to avoid any threatened tariffs has likely undermined that resolve. Increasing government revenues Despite Trump’s imposition of duties on $350 billion worth of imports from China in 2018—and their continuation by the Biden administration—tariffs remain a relatively minor source of governmental income. According to the U.S. Treasury, duties on goods from abroad raised just $80 billion in 2023. That’s dwafed by the $2.2 trillion produced by individual income taxes, $1.6 trillion from social security and retirement sources, and $420 billion in business taxation.

Trump believes it’s time for tariffs to generate more government income. In fact, during his inaugural speech, he claimed increased duties on imports will mean that “Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries, we will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens.” But there’s a rather big problem with that. Neither foreign countries nor their companies that sell their goods to American customers pay the tariffs levied on those exports as they enter the country. Those additional costs are shouldered by U.S. businesses who ordered them, which then pass on most or all of those to consumers through price increases.

According to some estimates, that could cost the average American household $2,600 more at the checkout counter each year, and send inflation rising again. As such, the tariffs conceived by Trump represent a kind of indirect tax for consumers—and one that economists say will be financed primarily by lower- and moderate-earning shoppers, who far outnumber affluent buyers. Compensation for tax cuts A major Trump goal this year is extending tax cuts passed during his first term—which critics said primarily benefitted the wealthy and big corporations. They also reduced government income by an estimated $2.5 trillion.

Their planned extension for another decade is forecast to add another $4.6 tillion to the $36.4 trillion national debt. For that reason, Trump claims imposing heavy duties on imports will help offset those shortfalls. Trump’s marketing of tariffs as a big source of additional income was highlighted by his economic advisor Peter Navarro on Tuesday. Navarro told CNBC those customs levies “are going to be a really important part of the tax-cut discussion,” with even 10 percent rates capable of raising “about $350 to $400 billion in revenue.”



However, even those increased amounts would do little to plug the extended income tax shortfalls. Meanwhile, anticipated price hikes for consumers—and likely retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods by foreign governments—have led many Republican legislators to fear potential voter reaction. As a result, some are already warning that any Trump tariff-for-tax-cut proposal—which would require Congressional approval—risks facing significant opposition even within GOP ranks. “Everybody’s got their district and companies that are affected by tariffs,” House Representative Ralph Norman (R-South Carolina) told Reuters. “I doubt he would think he could get it through.”