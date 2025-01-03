Beyond Mysterious Sightings, Drones Had a Good 2024. Here’s Why U.S. Drone Businesses Need Regulatory Help in 2025

Companies using drones to provide mapping, security, delivery, and other services continued expanding in 2024, but require updated laws and regulations to scale to full potential.

Thousands of sightings of what were identified as suspicious drones over New Jersey and neighboring states generated even plenty of headlines—and much unfounded hysteria—as 2024 came to a close. That sensational news overshadowed the great year companies manufacturing and using the remotely flown aircraft had in business. While the peculiar year-end drama drew attention to the industry, a look beyond the rash of sightings shows how the sector’s growth risks being undermined by outdated laws and regulations–which may be the main, reality-based lesson from the mostly imagined scare.

Despite the avalanche of alerts in New Jersey and other eastern states about legions of aerial invaders, authorities offered assurances those worries were baseless. In fact, the vast majority of reports were later discovered to have involved small airplanes, helicopters, or even satellites. Still, those almost comical errors helped lay bare the legal restrictions federal officials battle to identify and potentially neutralize potentially dangerous drones. Frustrations created by those limitations are also shared by manufacturers, companies that use drones, and public agencies, which are frequently restricted in how they can operate their uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) for work. The reason? Despite the rapid proliferation of drones being flown by hobbyists and professionals—and the increasing sophistication of their onboard tech—laws have not been updated to deal with their rising numbers and diversifying uses. At the same time, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations have similarly lagged behind the urgency to fully and effectively integrate UAVs into the nation’s airspace. One important example is an area where drone use continued expanding in 2024: commercial deliveries.

Just this month, Alphabet-owned Wing Aviation said it was expanding its previous work in Virginia flying meals ordered through the DoorDash app to homes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. That comes atop to its previous activity in the massive Texas metropolis, using its UAVs to dispatch digital purchases to Walmart customers. Indeed, that business expanded so rapidly that Walmart also recruited DroneUp, a company in which it is a part owner, to fly orders around Dallas-Fort Worth and cities in several other states. The retailer has similarly partnered with San Francisco-based startup Zipline—one of the largest companies in the sector, operating what it calls “instant logistics” services for retailers, restauranteurs, and a growing host of healthcare clients. So what does that expanding airborne delivery business have to do with supposedly scary flying machines in the New Jersey skies?

Because—like federal, state, and local officials whose responses to the mysterious sightings were restricted by a smattering of different laws–drone delivery companies are scaling a lot slower than they could due to existing regulations. Upgrading those rules ought be a top priority for the FAA and legislators in 2025 if UAV companies are to fulfill the sector’s enormous potential. Whether that happens or not will determine how quickly drone delivery companies and many other businesses that operate UAVs for work will be able to grow—and how fast the nearly $5 billion U.S. civil UAV sector can expand. The main problem is the FAA requirement for all drone operators to obtain waivers that allow beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) flights—a tough federal permission that commercial drone operators rarely secure. As the term suggests, those exceptions permit UAVs to be flown out of the pilot’s field of vision—but only if a partner maintains eye contact by following its flight. As far as operational freedom goes, that initial waiver clearly has its limits.