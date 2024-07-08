In-House Job Swaps Help Companies Keep Top Employees

Reduced job opportunities are cutting turnover rates, but also squeezing internal promotions, so businesses are using in-house opportunities to keep employees engaged.

With the cooling of the labor market over the past several months, the formerly frenzied pace of employee turnover has also slowed. Even if alluring outside opportunities aren’t as abundant as before, many companies are making extra efforts to keep valued staff from leaving by creating internal work opportunities designed to prevent them from becoming bored and burned out. Many report that the benefits of reduced turnover are keeping up productivity and morale, and cutting the onboarding costs of training new employees.

While certain businesses like Walmart have significantly changed their corporate promotion and remuneration structures to give their best emplyees bigger, bolder paths to career success, many more are working to retain their most valuable people in other ways. Those frequently involve creating what Sunday’s Wall Street Journal described as internal opportunities that let staff take on new assignments in entirely different divisions–or other cities and countries–permitting them to expand their experiences and build on existing skills. In addition to keeping prized workers interested and motivated, those horizontal transfers can facilitate their promotion to higher positions when those open up.

“The very best people want new experiences,” the Journal quoted Kevin Conroy, chief executive of Madison, Wisconsin-based Exact Sciences, which produces the colon-cancer test Cologuard. Exact Sciences has developed a program that allows employees to shift responsibilities as they advance. “They want a career path, and they want to be promoted,” Conroy said.

Though internal mobility programs predate the pandemic, the huge rise in employee turnover that followed accelerated their development and adoption, as managers sought new ways to retain staff. By last year, 93 percent of businesses said that had become a major priority, according to a LinkedIn survey. But keeping people aboard has gotten trickier.

The general trend of increased wages in response to the post-pandemic Great Resignation maxed out the budgets of many companies, and led a growing number to try getting by with smaller workforces. The resulting retightening of the labor market lowered voluntary job departures from 16.9 percent last year to 12.2 percent in 2024 so far, the Journal said. But that reduced movement also means fewer openings in higher positions to which managers can promote passionate, capable people–creating the risk of their feeling stuck, bored, and dissatisfied where they are now.

To prevent that, many companies–including consultancy McKinsey and insurance giant Allstate–have begun directing more attention and funding to internal mobility programs, which allow employees to take new career directions without switching employers.

That can involve a move to an office in a different city or country, or permitting people to pivot from longtime specialties in management or accounting to work with engineering or IT divisions. Who ever said a content coordinator couldn’t learn to write code? Those job changes can last for a few weeks to up to a year or more. Once employees return to their original posts, the Journal said, they bring back new skills, insights, and enhanced résumés, all of which could help them when upward promotion opportunities do arise.

Embracing internal mobility concepts requires companies to upend traditional corporate notions of linear, hierarchical career progression for far more fluid movement between jobs, divisions, and even locations. That means challenging habits, and changing company cultures.