In Search for D.C. Crash Clues, Speculation Rises About a Failure of Collision Avoidance Tech

As rescuers search the Potomac River after an American Airlines jet collided with an Army helicopter, questions emerge about whether low altitude gaps in anti-collision tech or pilot reactions to their alarms played a role.

The American Airlines plane in the Potomac River after it collided in midair with a military helicopter and crashed in Washington, DC. Photo: Getty Images

U.S. officials are saying it’s still too early to get a clear idea of why a commercial jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collided with an Army helicopter over Washington D.C. Wednesday night, presumably killing all 67 people involved. But among the questions now swirling as emergency responders search for wreckage in the Potomac River is why widely used, very successful aircraft collision avoidance technology failed to prevent disaster. A leading theory at the time of writing is that those systems may not have been operational as the plane descended for its landing—or that pilots reacted incorrectly to alerts.

The American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas, operated by regional carrier PSA Airlines, collided with a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk around 9 p.m. Wednesday, as both craft prepared to land at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Early information indicated the Army aircraft was undertaking a visual landing, and was alerted by air traffic control that the passenger jet was approaching. Audio recordings obtained by Reuters revealed controllers in the tower had asked the helicopter pilots if they saw the nearing craft, and advised them to maneuver behind it—letting it pass, before coming in itself. Tragically, the instruction apparently wasn’t received—or not acted upon in time—resulting in the first major aviation disaster in the U.S. since 2009.



Still, a serious question remains. Given the widespread use of onboard Traffic Collision Avoidance Systems (TCAS), why weren’t crew in both craft alerted to their rapidly nearing proximity, and able to avoid impact based on that?



There may be a few reasons. TCAS alert aircraft crews when they’ve entered into potential collision trajectories with other planes, or when craft come within 1,000 feet altitudes of each other. But those systems aren’t designed to function once aircraft descend to 1,000 feet above ground or lower. Both the PSA Airline flight and helicopter were last seen at around 400 feet before vanishing from radar screens, meaning the onboard systems likely weren’t providing them information to avert the impending crash.

“I don’t believe it would display if the helicopter was below 360 and the regional jet pilot couldn’t see it,” aviation expert Kit Darby told Boston TV station WHDH, referring to the plane’s pilots. “He would not get an alert, which would typically tell him it’s there, and typically tell him what to do to avoid it.” A second hypothesis is that the Black Hawk helicopter either wasn’t equipped with TCAS—or, more probably, was, but had shifted to visual navigation in its final approach to landing. That still wouldn’t explain why it didn’t avoid contact with an incoming passenger plane in an area known to be usually filled with commercial, military, and law enforcement aircraft—especially after warnings from controllers. The question is even more troubling since virtually all passenger planes must file flight plans prior to taking off, which include probable approaches to their destinations. Those are accessible to air traffic controllers and many other pilots in the area, including those Wednesday night.

At the same time, a second type of ground-based collision avoidance technology is almost always deployed around airports and other high-traffic zones. Those different layers of planning and positional awareness tech explain why collisions have become extremely rare in U.S. airspace. Yet their reliability and widespread use also raise questions about whether pilots involved in Wednesdays crash may have gotten alerts and either failed to respond, or did so in ways that proved disastrous. “Technically it should never have happened—it’s perplexing and tragic,” aviation consultant Geoffrey Thomas told the BBC. “These sorts of things don’t happen in the United States anymore.”

Determining whether the cause was linked to the low-altitude gap in TCAS tech, a glitch in the handover to ground-based systems, or human error is essential in explaining Wednesday’s crash. But it will also be used to enhance the development of anti-collision assets for commercial planes—as well as next-generation aircraft nearing launch. In many cases, those new vehicles will be battery-powered air taxis that operate at relatively low altitudes. While those are significantly lower than those commercial airlines fly in, the volume of those flights are expected to significantly add to the helicopter, small plane, and descending passenger jet traffic closer to ground. But at the same time, those next-generation aircraft require new navigation systems, as well as detect-and-avoid collision technologies that may ultimately strengthen those now used by legacy air transporters.