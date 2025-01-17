In Turning to Trump, More CEOs Adopt MAGA Swagger in Business Decisions

In addition to donating millions to Trump’s inauguration, many company heads are adopting the President-elect’s hard-edged, even vindictive vibe in announcing changes in their business.

It’s no secret that Silicon Valley executives have led the gaggle of business leaders ostentatiously making supportive gestures to Donald Trump since his November election. Now it appears some bosses are also adapting their management styles to the often stern, even vindictive vibe of Trump’s MAGA movement. As a result, thousands of U.S. employees may start feeling the burn of increasingly harsher CEO gazes, as their jobs become vulnerable to unsparing cuts.

Numerous CEOs and their companies have donated millions to Trump’s inauguration committee, which to date has raked in a record $170 million. In some cases, those contributions looked more like tithes or tributes, with many formerly hostile business leaders pivoting to embrace the prospects of the next four years of another Trump presidency. Arguably nobody has been a more demonstrative with their politicized about-face than the man some pundits are calling Mark “MAGA” Zuckerberg. In recent days, the Meta CEO appeared on Joe Rogan’s bro-centric podcast calling for more “masculine energy” in American business, which he described as “culturally neutered,” and needing one that “celebrates the aggression.” Of late, Zuckerberg has telegraphed that belligerence visually by wearing what appear to be buffed hubcaps hung from gold chains over his ill-advisedly decorated, oversized black t-shirts. It’s a style, just not one many others are following. More concretely, Zuckerberg put his Rogan-tested, Trump-compatible philosophy to work by doing away with the “censorship” of fact-checking on Meta’s social media platform, Facebook. He has also scrapped the company’s diversity, inclusion, and equality policies, measures he reportedly told Trump advisors were entirely the fault of former Facebook chief operating officer—the staunchly egalitarian, and just coincidentally female Sheryl Sandberg.

Not stopping there, the conservative convert has also begun hunting for slackers among his staff to drop-kick out of a job. Who needs a reality TV show to shout, “You’re fired?” This week Bloomberg obtained a staff memo in which Zuckerberg said he was preparing for the upcoming “intense year” by culling”low performers faster.” That move to increase “performance management” would result in the firing about 3,600, or 5 percent, of Meta employees—but not elimination of their jobs. Instead, positions formerly held by slackers will be filled by new hires deemed more motivated to respond to the CEO’s newly adopted, bare-knuckle MAGA business attitude. Other companies that, like Meta, bestowed a million-dollar cash gift to Trump’s inauguration fund are reflecting a similar attitude.

Microsoft confirmed last week that it, too, will be laying off employees who fail to deliver as expected. That will reportedly involve 1 percent of its staff—or around 2,280 people. While not small, that number would be far lower than the nearly 12,000 jobs that were eliminated since 2023 under sweeping tech sector employment reductions. But this time, Microsoft’s explanation carried the sharp-elbowed tone that Zuckerberg’s evoked. “When people are not performing, we take the appropriate action,” a Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement sent to CNBC. “At Microsoft we focus on high-performance talent.” Efficiency-enhancing layoffs are nothing new, of course. What is are the harsher attitudes adopted by companies that previously oozed empathy and regret when letting people go.

Similar “my way or the highway” swagger was evident in Starbucks announcing strict enforcement of its three-day minimum return to office rules (RTO). That followed Amazon’s earlier decision to return to a full five-day physical presence requirement with similarly coercive tones. The company—whose founder Jeff Bezos has been among business leaders lavishing Trump with donations and friendship—apparently isn’t limiting that stern style to RTO decisions. According to a Morgan Stanley report, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy wants to eliminate 14,000 managerial roles. That’s part of his stated desire to reduce and compact hierarchies, speed decision-making and efficiencies, and regain the nimbleness of a startup. Those cuts could also save Amazon up to $3.6 billion per year through the virtues of what Jassy described as “scrappiness and frugality”—habits the potential 14,000 executives involved would also have to learn once unemployed.

Alphabet has embarked on a similar middle management-collapsing campaign. Last month company CEO Sundar Pichai told a staff meeting that about 10 percent of the company’s management jobs were being eliminated in mostly non-tech departments like marketing and HR. Less than a month later, Alphabet joined its tech peers in forking over $1 million to Trump’s inaugural bash—presumably seeking to obtain efficiencies of another kind. Zuckerberg and Jassy have been notable in their unapologetic swagger while unceremoniously dumping bad news on employees. But a similarly unflinching management attitude seems to have been spreading since the run-up and follow-through of November’s election. If so, that may mean a lot more discomfort and anxiety for increasingly pressurized employees—and especially tough times for middle managers. The reason? In addition to the companies previously mentioned, Citigroup, United Parcel Services, Salesforce, and several others have also been busy “unbossing”—or parting ways with considerable numbers of formerly highly sought, well-paid executives.

According to data cited by the Wall Street Journal, that trend has already resulted in a 6 percent reduction in middle-manager headcounts across U.S. companies, and 5 percent fewer senior executive positions in just a couple of years. That has coincided with considerably reduced job availabilities for a growing number of skilled office workers. The concern is that with tech companies often serving as bellwethers for the broader economy, the recently and rather brutally announced shifts may inspire similar behavior in a wider array of businesses—and at two levels. On the one hand, all employees may be exposed to intensifying and openly applied pressure to max out performance—or risk getting fired, and being branded as slackers in the process.