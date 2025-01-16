Increased December Consumer Spending Bodes Well for 2025 Growth

New data shows retail and restaurant spending rose again last month, suggesting consumers unhappy about higher post-pandemic prices are still buying, especially when they can get a good deal.

Though shoppers’ complaints about persistently high post-pandemic prices still inspire “vibecession” doubts about the economy’s health, consumer spending in December suggests people are feeling more confident than their grousing indicates. That was reflected in larger sales at retailers and restaurants last month, which in turn increases economists’ optimism that robust U.S. expansion may continue through 2025.

According to Commerce Department data released Thursday morning, consumer spending for retail and food services rose 0.4 percent in December compared to November, totaling $729.2 billion. While that came in just a tad shy of economists’ expectations of 0.5 percent, it offered evidence that despite rising levels of credit card debt, U.S. households remain willing to spend in stores, restaurants, and cafes. That is critical for near-term GDP growth, since consumer buying represent nearly 75 percent of total economic expansion. Those numbers for December lifted full-year 2024 retail sales by 3 percent compared to 2023. Spending during the final month of the year was lower than November’s upwardly revised 0.8 percent. But it signaled that while consumers may continue complaining about higher prices than they paid before the pandemic, they’re still willing to spend for what they need—or just want.

There are good reasons for the apparent confidence fueling that attitude. For starters, job creation remains strong, with U.S. businesses adding 256,000 new jobs in December—and an average 186,000 each month in 2024. That kept unemployment down to a relatively low 4.1 percent. At the same time, despite a small rise in inflation last month, its annualized rate remains under 3 percent—far below the 5 percent to 9 percent surges in 2021 and 2022. Continued spending in December not only suggests consumers may finally be acclimating to post-pandemic pricing levels. It also reflects significant, and evidently successful efforts by retailers to provide relief by offering good bargains on select goods.

“(T)he overall numbers are very strong, but the discounting was also extraordinarily high, and that’s probably what drove a lot of the [strength] in holiday sales,” said senior economist and strategist at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Sarah Wolfe, during a National Retail Federation conference in New York Monday anticipating December’s data. “(W)e finally got decent discounting after a lot of pressure on pricing last couple of years.” National Retail Federation CEO Matthew Shay agreed that retailers and restaurant owners’ response to consumer demands for good bargains contributed to continued growth in spending last month. But he said it was also driven by positive indicators of broader economic solidity. “(C)ustomers showed enthusiasm for celebrating loved ones with the right gifts at the right price points for their budgets in December,” Shay said in a statement. “Households are in good financial shape amid low unemployment, growing income, and continued deceleration of inflation for goods.”