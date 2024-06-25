Table for None: Inflation Slowdown Prompts More Restaurant Closures

Consumers aren’t the only ones getting fed up with inflation these days. Restaurant owners and employees across the U.S. have also had their fill of the drag higher prices put on their businesses, as more companies shutter locations. Atlanta-headquartered Hooters is the latest name on a list of chain and franchised restaurants closing multiple stores. It joins Applebees, Cracker Barrel, TGI Fridays, and several others in its retrenchment.

Inflation rates still haven’t dipped below the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target despite high interest rates to put the brakes on prices rises. That’s sapped the spending power of millions of consumers, and more of them are now giving up going out for lunch or dinner as a luxury they can’t afford. The most recent restaurant company to feel the negative effects of that retrenching is Hooters, which is closing a large but unspecified number of U.S locations. According to the Nation’s Restaurant News site, the chain had already abruptly shuttered around 40 U.S. outlets by Sunday night, with the company saying Monday it would continue to “close a select number of underperforming stores.”

That move by a business offering sit-down meals for middle- and upper-income customers usually capable of withstanding rising prices may seem surprising. That’s especially so given recent comments by Rick Cardenas, CEO of Darden Restaurants, which operates the Olive Garden and Ruth’s Chris Steak House brands. He said casual-dining businesses had been luring more clients to their tables even as traffic to fast-food rivals slowed for much of 2024. That may be in part due to an average 4.5 percent price increase at limited service restaurants over the past year, while those at sit-down and casual eateries were only 3.5 percent. Another factor, reports indicate, is many diners feel they’re getting better value for their dining dollar at casual and sit-down eateries serving full meals and higher quality food.

If that helped some casual restaurants maintain or grow their business, it clearly hasn’t been enough to spare many others the closures Hooters is now undertaking.

In addition to the previously cited chains now undertaking multiple store closures, both Rubio’s Coastal Grill and Red Lobster, meanwhile, are shuttering scores of dining rooms amid their Chapter 11 procedures. How are independent restaurants faring amid that tightening? While owner-operated or single-unit businesses make up 70 percent of the U.S. food service total, according to the National Restaurant Association, statistics on their activity is hard to find (and perhaps impossible to compile in a timely manner). But it seems likely they are experiencing similar slowdowns as their national chain competitors.

The association said May’s total U.S. restaurant sales of $93.6 billion was the lowest monthly volume since October 2023, with Census data indicating spending at those businesses fell in four of the last six months. That may not pick up too soon either, unless inflation falls back within rates consumers can deal with–and menu prices with them.