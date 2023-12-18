Influencers Fuel Popularity of ‘Dupe’ Products–and Present Big Opportunities for Upstart Brands

When Gen-Z shoppers get “duped,” they aren’t being conned into buying fake merchandise. They’re seeking out wares from upstart companies doing gangbuster business selling Gen-Zers and Millennials less expensive duplicates of established brands increasingly popular with younger buyers. For owners and managers of companies wondering if they should join the duplicates trend, consider that fast-fashion clothes maker Shein has an upcoming IPO that may put its valuation as high as $90 billion.

Long derided as cheap and tawdry knockoffs by older shoppers, today’s inexpensively sold dupes that replicate the look, feel, and performance of upscale goods are turning small, obscure companies into powerhouses. Driven by the so-long-as-it-works-well embrace of influencers on TikTok, replica items once dismissed as “faux” merch are undergoing a reputational renaissance driven by the unabashed, unapologetic enthusiasm of younger consumers.

“We’re in the age of dupes,” Mashable declared in a story on the spiking numbers of people more than happy to forsake brand-name originals as long as they provide similar results. “The goal of a dupe is to lower the cost without sacrificing quality while retaining most of the same features or designs.” The trend first took root on social media when influencers and their followers began turning away from pricey makeup brands, touting dupes delivering similar results. Enthusiasm for those products encouraged managers of companies marketing noncosmetic goods like clothes, consumer tech, appliances–even toilet paper–to produce or more actively promote their own duplicate wares.

Smaller companies have diversified the types and numbers of products on the market, driving increasing dupe demands–which still largely owe their promotional success to online influencers.

A recent Trustpilot survey found 55 percent of respondents saying they discovered duplicate products from videos on TikTok or similar platforms, with 45 percent having been exposed to them on promoted content on the same sites. But many consumers are no longer waiting around to be tipped off about hot new duplicates by influencers–or being limited to makeup or clothing categories. Google Trends indicates recent top 10 searches using “dupe” were combined with terms “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom,” “Supergoop!,” “Lululemon,” and luxury goods names long mimicked by knockoff artists like “Van Cleef & Arpels” and “Saint Laurent.” Queries for both specific and general dupe items hit their peak this year during the three weeks before, during, and after Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The trend is most active among younger people. A Business Insider story found 71 percent of internet native Generation Z and 67 percent of Millennials saying they “sometimes or always” buy dupes. Those numbers may grow higher yet as “meh” attitudes over fancy names and labels spreads.

But companies considering launching duplicates of brand-name products–or even ballpark versions–should also be cautious. Other results from the same Business Insider article indicated that while those Millennial and Gen-Z cohorts are more willing to try different, no-name brands than older people, they’ll also rapidly ditch dupes that fail to satisfy their primary goal of low prices. Savings typically represent 50 to 75 percent of brand-name prices.

“It speaks to a broader trend that Gen-Z is very brand disloyal,” said Ellyn Briggs, an analyst at research company Morning Consult, when speaking to Business Insider. “It’s easy to catch Gen-Z’s attention, harder to earn their loyalty.”

For smaller companies that arrive at the magic balance of similar looks, low prices, and approximate quality to brand-name competitors, there’s huge business potential. In addition to Shein’s jump from fast-fashion knockoff outfit to Wall Street’s next big thing, The Washington Post offers evidence describing the rise of duplicate cosmetics company E.L.F. The Oakland, California, startup entered the cosmetics market in 2004, adopting the unorthodox strategy of selling makeup online for as little as $1–a tack that was widely scoffed at within the sector. But the support the company got from internet and app customers helped boost E.L.F.’s sales of products priced at one-sixth to half of those name brands whose quality they largely replicated.

By 2014, the Post says, E.L.F. sales had grown $100 million, surpassing $500 million last year. The company increased sales a further 76 percent last quarter alone, as the dupe gospel spread online.