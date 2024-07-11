Intuit Slashes 1,800 Jobs in AI Embrace

Moves by the owner of TurboTax and QuickBooks suggest AI may create as many jobs as it destroys, as the company plans to hire workers who can facilitate its new artificial intelligence-driven work. It’s a stark contrast to recent tech sector job cuts.

Debate continues raging about whether emerging artificial intelligence (AI) technologies will be net destroyers of employment, or instead eliminate time consuming drudgery to improve and preserve jobs, while also generating entirely new ones. But if the financial services company Inuit is any indication, the tech may end up creating as many positions as it consumes in a tidy, balanced workforce equation.

San Francisco-based Intuit, which makes tax and personal finance software, announced the elimination of 1,800 jobs, representing 10 percent of its workforce, as it deepens its use of AI. In a letter sent to staff Wednesday, company CEO Sasan Goodarzi said the move was part of a push to enrich the capabilities and value of AI in its TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp services, and “accelerate our innovation and investments in the areas that are most important to our future success.” A classic case of tech killing human work, right? Not exactly.

Because immediately afterward, Goodarzi said an equal number of new hires would be made to maximize the effectiveness of Intuit as an AI-augmented company. That essentially represents redirecting the savings realized from this week’s huge job cuts into new positions created for, and tailored to servicing the AI the company just put at the heart of its business. “This includes reinvesting in the necessary skills and capabilities to support these areas, and, as such, we will hire approximately 1,800 new people primarily in engineering, product, and customer facing roles such as sales, customer success, and marketing,” Goodarzi wrote. “In context of the actions we are taking today, we expect our overall headcount to grow in FY25 and beyond.”

But while the announcement made the effort to lament having “to say goodbye to our colleagues and friends,” Goodarzi showed little sentiment in attributing most of the cuts to inadequate employee performance. Around 1,050 of those departures, he said, involve people “who are not meeting expectations and who we believe will be more successful outside of Intuit.”

And critics of AI fault the technology for having no heart. Other job cuts will reduce the company’s executive ranks by about 10 percent, consolidate operations across its global tech hubs, and close Intuit offices in Boise, Idaho and Edmonton, Canada.

So how does that really differ from the thousands of employees whose positions were slashed over the past year by tech giants including Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, and Alphabet as part of their intensified development of AI?

For starters, while those companies are developing the tech at its source–creating it from scratch, and building upward from there– Goodarzi said Intuit is focusing on specific, ready-to-deploy AI applications to enhance the value of its services for individual and middle-market business customers. Meanwhile, while the mass layoffs by leading tech companies were widely viewed as sacrificing jobs–and pocketing salaries–to redeploy limited finances into urgent AI development, Goodarzi described Intuit’s staff cuts as part of a strategic shift away from an old model, and toward the AI-centered future.

“We do not do layoffs to cut costs,” his letter said. “The changes we are making today enable us to allocate additional investments to our most critical areas to support our customers and drive growth.”