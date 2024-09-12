Investment Banks Limit Junior Employee Work Weeks to 80 Hours

Following a report on the negative effects of excessive work big banks require of younger employees, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America move to cap and monitor working hours.

Company founders are famous for racking up 60-, 70-, even 80-hour work weeks that are necessary when starting and growing a business. But recent reports reveal young employees at investment banks suffer serious health effects from even longer workweek slogs they endure as junior staff. In response, two of the biggest financial services companies in the U.S. are moving to cap weekly time worked–and more closely monitor those limits–in the way of the May death of an over-worked 35-year-old banker.

The development follows the Wall Street Journal‘s investigative story in August into the 100-hour-plus weeks worked by younger employees at Bank of America. The paper revealed the death of Bank of America associate Leo Lukenas III, a former Green Beret who died of what the paper said was “a blood clot that formed in a coronary artery”–possibly as a result of far too much work and stress. On Wednesday, the paper reported both B of A and rival JP Morgan Chase were taking steps to curb unhealthily long working hours that many staffers like Lukenas endure.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Yet to be seen is whether competitors follow suit–and if the wider sector changes its views about overloading new hires. The two banks are reportedly taking different steps to address the risk of excessive work demands. The Journal said Bank of America is introducing a new tracking system to enforce a previous 80-hour limit to time employees are allowed to labor each week. In addition to junior bankers being required to update their tallies more frequently to enable better, real-time monitoring, the new tool will also demand more detail about work performed and breakdowns of time used to accomplish it.

The paper also said JP Morgan Chase will be introducing an 80-hour weekly cap of its own, following CEO Jamie Dimon’s pledge in May to look into “what can we learn from” Lukenas’ death. Competitors like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have not yet established maximum limits of their own, the Journal noted.

But as the newspaper’s investigation indicated, new rules and monitoring methods won’t go far without a serious change of heart throughout the investment banking industry. Its inquiry last month cited former Bank of America staffers who said managers not only obliged them to regularly surpass the established 80–hour limit, but also ordered them not to report the extra time. When violations were brought to the attention of human relations executives, the story said, few responded with any sense of urgency or desire to improve those results. Once published, however, the report refocused attention back to the notorious, decades-old problem of younger go-getters hired by investment banks overworking themselves, or being pushed too hard by managers.

The investigation put individual faces, names, and lives into the typically generic tales told about junior employees working in excess of 100 hours per week on multimillion, or even multibillion deals–projects they hope will launch their careers. Whether by volunteering, or obediently accepting orders from managers to put in that kind of time, those workloads are often viewed as the way for an associate to prove their drive and value. They are also considered a form of dues-paying to set aspirants apart from the thousands of other new hires entering the lower ranks of investment banking each year.

The upside is, those entry-level positions can pay starting salaries of up to $200,000 a year, and lead to careers potentially paying far greater dividends. The problem is that research shows recurring all-nighters and weeks on end without time off can be ruinous to employees’ health. The Journal‘s original investigation offered several stories of people who initially allowed their entire lives to be submerged by work, only to later quit their banking jobs on doctors’ warning that their jobs had taken too great a physical and mental toll. The challenge is finding a way to balance acceptable risks with those rewards. That’s never been easy establish–and often, nobody even tries.

Indeed, much like the frequently abusive rites of college fraternity hazing traditions, the excessive labor requirements placed on younger employees by investment banks has proved difficult to battle amid widely held beliefs in its virtues and value. The heavy demands produce desired bottom-line results, forge determination and commitment to cause, and weed out insufficiently motivated recruits. That outlook is reflected in the limits adopted by B of A and JP Morgan Chase.

After all, consider what would be required for a junior employee to fulfill the 80-hour weekly caps both banks have set. Associates reaching that maximum would have to work 13-hour stints for six straight days, or drop the daily grind to about 11.4 hours while working seven days per week. Meanwhile, most would likely fall back into their laborious mindsets by continuing to toil even after (or if) they got home. So much for work-life balance, and learning from Lukenas’ death.

How do those two scenarios compare to company founder workloads?