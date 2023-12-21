IRS Waives $1 Billion in Penalty Fees, Giving a Break to 4.7 Million Taxpayers (Including Businesses)

The IRS will forgive 4.7 million taxpayers fines and charges on unpaid 2020 and 2021 taxes, giving beneficiaries financial cushions for last-minute gift buying.

Retail business owners may feel extra holiday gratitude for the Internal Revenue Service after the agency forgave nearly $1 billion in penalties, giving millions of consumers a little more ready cash for these last holiday shopping days.

The IRS went public with its decision to waive penalties on unpaid taxes due from 2020 and 2021. That holiday season gift involves around $1 billion in fines and interest generated over the months, which affects “4.7 million individuals, businesses, and tax-exempt organizations” that had failed to settle up as instructed. It said 70 percent of individuals spared tax fines live in households with incomes under $100,000.

The average amount returned to people was $206, which may find its way to some small-business retailers benefiting from a final push on holiday shopping. That IRS largesse follows new data showing consumer confidence rose to a five-month high in December to 110.7 points. Factor in this theoretical windfall of funds earmarked for IRS penalty payments and shoppers may give a further boost to already robust year-end retail activity. Consumers told a recent Shopify-Gallup Holiday Shopper Pulse that 49 percent of respondents held off buying gifts until the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping surges had ended.

So why did the IRS decide to go all Santa Claus-y on delinquent penalty payments?

The service cited its February 2022 suspension of automated mailings to remind people that unpaid taxes were coming due–one of several measures it adopted in response to the pandemic. In the absence of those alerts, people who forgot to (or just didn’t) pay what they owed were assigned penalties, the amounts of which began swelling over time as interest added up. The result was $1 billion in fines accrued during the pandemic that the IRS now doesn’t feel right to keep demanding. “The IRS should be looking out for taxpayers, and this penalty relief is a common-sense approach to help people in this situation,” said agency commissioner Danny Werfel, voicing a notion few people expected to hear.

“As the IRS has been preparing to return to normal collection mailings, we have been concerned about taxpayers who haven’t heard from us in a while suddenly getting a larger tax bill,” Werfel said, noting other efforts to ease the financial strain. “We are taking other steps to help taxpayers with past-due bills, and we have options to help people struggling to pay.”

So this is the time for over four million people to rush out and blow a couple hundred bucks on Uncle Sam’s tab? No, say tax experts, who point out the IRS is only forgiving late penalties levied on unpaid 2020 and 2021 taxes, not the original amounts due. Indeed, the service says its resumption of reminders will “alert the taxpayer of their liability, easy ways to pay, and the amount of penalty relief, if applied.” So the waiver doesn’t represent a free lunch, just the permission to keep the tip money.

For that reason, Darren Guillot, former deputy commissioner of the IRS’s small-business division, urged beneficiaries of penalty forgiveness to add those savings to funds they’ll need to to pay off all their taxes next year.