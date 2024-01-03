It’s Time to Cancel Some Subscriptions

You can keep Netflix. But as the SaaS market grows and prices increase, businesses should take stock of which subscriptions are truly needed.

According to the Wall Street Journal, nearly one quarter of U.S. customers have cancelled three or more subscriptions to streaming platforms in the past two years. That rate accelerated toward the end of 2024 as video content providers moved to raise prices, stoking the level of departing customer “churn” in November to 6.3 percent.

The news is a reminder to use this time of year to take a good look at your expenditures–both at home and at the office.

As renewable paid subscription services spending grew over the past decade, businesses have actually led the way, adopting the model more rapidly than many consumers. Professional text, photo, accounting, scheduling, travel, and even email trashing programs that were previously bought once and forgotten about are now sold as cloud-based assistants requiring monthly fees. The result: The U.S. software as a service SaaS market grew to an estimated $273.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to triple in a few years. That’s part of a global subscription e-commerce market that at least one study projects surpassing $904.28 billion in value by 2026. While music, video, recurring item purchases, and home delivery services are the most widely discussed types of subscriptions, that represents about half of SaaS sales.

And just like that on-demand co-ed competitive croquet match app, plenty of software subs get forgotten even as the bills get paid. The virtues of these services become a vice once their utility wanes: payment is automatic, silent, but costs the same every month. Entrepreneurs, like consumers, can save money putting their subscription houses into order.

How? Take the same steps in the office you can take at home. Undertake a full audit of your subscription services. Once you or the person responsible for accounting has gathered the bank or credit card statements and listed all monthly or annual charges on them, costs, frequency of use, and contribution to work can be graded. From there, weeding out unproductive hangers-on is simple.

There are, of course, even easier ways to take stock of subscription services. Specialist companies like Track My Subs will take care of the identification and evaluation process for you–though, not surprisingly, often in exchange for monthly fees. Next up: subscription free lunches.

It’s up to you whether your subscription triage is best handled in-house or is worth paying an outside partner to handle. But it’s very much worth the effort to stop the drain that under-used SaaS and other service bills have on company expenses. That’s especially true, notes Vijay Sundaram, the chief strategy officer at subscription-based business-to-business technology company Zoho, with current seepage certain to accumulate over time. “Software is no longer getting cheaper, broader, and deeper for customers,” Sundaram wrote in TechCrunch last month. “Recently, the likes of Meta, Netflix, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and Salesforce have all announced price hikes as high as 24 percent for specific products or services…Somewhere along the way, the economies of scope and scale have fallen out of whack, and business customers have been stuck with the check, made out month by month, user by user.”