Life for restaurant owners has never been a bed of roses, but many these days say business is now facing one thorny challenge too many. For those entrepreneurs still struggling to pass as little of their rising food costs on to inflation-exhausted diners as possible, recent increases in the minimum wage have become an additional cost they simply can’t eat themselves–not without closing their kitchens for good.

The compounding difficulties facing owners of independent, sit-down restaurants was detailed in a Wall Street Journal story Monday. It gave voice to many of the entrepreneurs who managed to survive devastating pandemic lockdowns and subsequent slow customer returns to dining rooms, only to then be overwhelmed by spiking inflation. While most said they’d thus far managed to limit the percentage of those higher expenses being passed to equally price-outraged customers, January’s minimum wage hikes applied in 22 U.S. states have left them without options: either they risk the ire of diners by charging what serving a meal actually costs them, or watch their business sink in losses.

Everyone is shocked by an $18 cheeseburger–and understandably so. But imagine being the person losing money by serving at that breakeven cost, and you may rethink protesting the tab. “We are just keeping our head above water,” Denver’s Chef Zorba’s owner Karen LuKanic told the Journal, after finding a series of cost-cutting options to maintain menu prices, only to watch Colorado’s minimum wage increase to $18.29 an hour make labor too expensive too. “I could go belly up.”

LuKanic’s frustrations and fears echo those of many restaurant-owning peers trapped between shifting post-pandemic economic plates–a bind that January’s minimum wage increases exacerbated.

After 2.4 million jobs were shed during pandemic lockdowns, the food retail and bar industry finally returned to previous staffing levels last year–except for sit-down restaurants. That’s partly due to continued recruiting difficulties that affected most sectors after the advent of the Great Resignation. But it’s also rooted in another consequence of that labor market tension. Higher salaries required to attract and retain employees now make them too expensive for many small, independent restaurant owners to pay, despite needing them to thrive.

That is no longer a problem for fast- and convenience-food businesses, which are back up to pre-pandemic employment levels. That contrast can be explained by the size and financial weight of chains, the volumes they generate, and ease in juggling certain costs off others.

National Restaurant Association estimates cited by the Journal said sales at fast-food or limited-service businesses on average grew over a third between 2019 and 2023, or about double the rate of traditional restaurants. All told, U.S. food retail activity is expected to generate a record $1.1 trillion in 2024, a 5 percent increase over last year. The big winners in that are the large chains like McDonald’s and Chipotle’s that have greater price negotiation power with suppliers, and relatively limited costs through scaling.

It would also be easy to assume that limited or no dining spaces or services provided contribute to their higher yields. Yet the takeout element clearly isn’t the only secret sauce to profitability.

Barrett Dabbs, owner and chef at Johnny Roger’s BBQ & Burgers in Concord, North Carolina, told the Journal that takeaway orders now make up 80 percent of his business, versus 20 percent before the pandemic. Yet despite the revenue generated by big chains in that takeout activity, Dabbs has had to cut costs–and raise prices–just to reach his current modest profit ratios. To bank just “$50, I’d have to do $600 in sales,” Dabbs said.

Adaptation and innovation being integral elements of entrepreneur DNA, Dabbs, LuKanic, and other small-restaurant owners quoted by the Journal say they continue looking for ways to work out of converging pressure points. Top among those is avoiding further increases in prices for food eaten out of the home, which in January were 30 percent higher than in the same month of 2019.