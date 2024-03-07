Job Market Cools as Workers Stay Put

Business owners still finding it difficult to fill job openings won’t go wild over the U.S. Labor Department’s monthly report issued Wednesday, but will see encouraging signs of growing labor market stability, one of the biggest challenges for business owners and entrepreneurs since the pandemic.

The government’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for January detailed job availabilities, hirings, and the rate of people leaving their current positions. Taken together, that offered a picture of a labor market that’s leveling off and becoming more stable than its extreme tightness in 2022 and much of 2023. While the numbers didn’t mark a return to the ratios businesses prefer–that is, far more people looking for work than posts up for grabs–at least company bosses are no longer facing the dearth of job candidates whose scarcity forced employers to raise wages just to attract and retain workers.

The marquee stat in January for employers was that there are 1.4 jobs available per each person looking for work, a level that has held fairly steady over the past three months. That’s expected to shrink further as 2024 advances. At its peak in 2022, that ratio was a lofty 2:1, an imbalance that stoked a rising wage trend, which in turn contributed to a period of destabilizing inflation that is only now slowing its rate of increase enough for the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates.

The hope now is with those factors all gradually falling back into line, the Federal Reserve may decide it can start cutting interest rates it raised to halt that previous inflationary spiral.

“With demand for labor continuing to soften and workers inclined to stay in their current jobs, wage pressures are likely to continue softening,” said Bloomberg economist Eliza Winger. “The balance of risks for the Fed, now tilted toward addressing inflation, should become more evenly weighted in the coming months.” The resulting access to cheaper credit to finance business development is always positive news for expansion-minded entrepreneurs. But an easier climate for finding people to fill the jobs they create will arguably be the biggest benefit to managers of the recent labor market indicators.

The total number of available jobs in January slightly dipped to 8.86 million from 8.89 million in December, according to the report. Compare that to the record-level 12 million openings in March 2022. Meanwhile the 3.54 million people who quit their posts in December declined to 3.385 million in January–another reflection of gradual tightening of labor supply and demand.