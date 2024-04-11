Junior Investment Banking Analyst Jobs May Disappear as AI Makes Industry Inroads

Investment banks are all about maximizing profits. The advent of artificial intelligence models speed up laborious entry-level number crunching. That combination explains why warnings over risks to employment posed by AI–which usually focus on lower-paid jobs–may result a dramatic reduction in the number of junior investment bankers.

While many businesses will likely harness the power of AI to perform many repetitive, boring, and often thankless functions, the world’s major investment banks are already doing it. According to a New York Times report, top U.S. financial firms including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and JPMorgan are particularly keen to use those generative computer programs to replace thousands of young people recruited each year as trainee analysts. People who started in those job and scaled the heights of wealth and career success include Michael Bloomberg, Steven Schwartzman, and the world’s most (in)famous bond salesman–turned-journalist, Michael Lewis.

It’s almost certain none of those business celebrities look back nostalgically at their first investment banking jobs. Even if the exciting-sounding analyst title offers current starting pay of over $100,000–and the promise of a glitzy, lucrative career in high finance beyond–the work itself is a time consuming grind, requiring late hours poring over spreadsheets and asking “how high?” when senior bankers say “jump.” The Times describes it as “endless hours to learn the building blocks of corporate finance, including the intricacies of mergers, public offerings and bond deals.” That’s done through crunching changing numbers, repeatedly formatting text, and agonizing over “language on esoteric financial documents that may never be read by another soul.”

In other words, just the kind of deadening slog best suited to AI robots.

“The easy idea… is you just replace juniors with an AI tool” Deutsche Bank chief strategy officer for technology, data and innovation Christoph Rabenseifner told the Times. Of course, substituting people with AI also means cutting jobs–a lot of them. Investment banking executives told the paper the machine learning programs, which will get smarter as they hoover up more data, may allow them to reduce current “hiring of junior investment banking analysts by as much as two-thirds, and slash the pay of those” who do sign on. Those employers stand to save hundreds of millions of dollars and reduce headcount through AI tech.

The upside for employees? People who do join the big banks may find their jobs are a lot more energizing and rewarding, and their upward career paths less clogged with rivals. It’s win-win–for everyone inside the companies looking out, anyway.

“AI will enable us to do tasks that take 10 hours in 10 seconds,” Jay Horine, co-head of investment banking at JPMorgan, told the Times. “My hope and belief is it will allow the job to be more interesting.” Contemplating the disruptive power of AI to the rarified investment banking sector may be an instructive look at things to come. The decisions finance executives make now will likely be part of hiring decisions for small and medium-sized company managers everywhere.

AI may well replace jobs in supply, logistics, accounting, and even law, making lower-level staff redundant thanks to less costly and faster tech. Those potentials will impose tough labor choices on bosses. A Goldman-Sachs report last year said as many as 300 million full-time jobs may be consumed in that process–fully 40 percent of all global employees, the International Monetary Fund calculated.

That transformation won’t be a zero-sum evolution. While investment banks’ embrace of AI already looks like bad news to candidates for highly coveted analyst openings, it’s creating opportunities elsewhere. Financial companies are leading a widespread recruiting frenzy for generative tech developers, who are being asked to fill a growing number of jobs at increasingly higher salaries. According to reports, AI product and engineering managers with a few years’ experience now command salaries of $350,000 to $500,000.