Latino Economic Growth in U.S. Outpaces Most Developed Nations

Though immigration may be the most bitterly disputed campaign topic ahead of November’s elections, nobody should expect Latinos in the U.S. to be seized by self-doubt and worry amid the political polemics. It turns out the community is doing a lot better than just about everyone else–and by a lot. A new study shows that growth of the nation’s Latino business activity and consumer spending has increased faster than the country’s broader gross domestic product (GDP), and would also rank as the fifth-largest economy on earth if it were broken out on its own.

According to the new report by the nonprofit Latino Donor Collaboration think tank and Wells Fargo bank, economic activity among Latino entrepreneurs, employees, and consumers presents a near opposite image of the dark and dysfunctional themes frequently aired in election debates on immigration and GOP talking points. For starters, U.S. Latino business activity and consumer spending fueled a 13 percent increase in the community’s economy between 2021 and 2022, increasing the cohort’s GDP growth from $3.2 trillion to $3.6 trillion.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Were that figure to be isolated from the wider U.S. economy, the country’s Latino GDP would figure as the fifth largest in the world. That ranks it ahead of India, the United Kingdom, France, and Canada, and it’s currently on pace to overtake Germany’s fourth spot in 2027. The U.S. Latino GDP’s 4.6 percent annual average rate of expansion between 2017 and 2022, meanwhile, was second only to China’s 5.3 percent pace. During that period, it grew 2.6 times faster than the broader American economy it’s part of.

Sí se puede, indeed.

That flourishing activity and productivity sharply contrasts with many current assertions in the political area, which often claim that of communities of color and immigrant groups take away more from the U.S. economy and wealth creation than they contribute to it. It also challenges certain preconceived notions of Latino productivity being primarily concentrated in micro-businesses and manual labor. The seventh annual edition of the report found U.S. Latinos are driving retail and manufacturing activity at increasing rates of participation and success. The cohort’s manufacturing businesses made up 17 percent of the nation’s total, and generated $457.4 billion in 2022–the last year official government agency data used in the study was available.

Comparatively higher levels of Latinos completing higher and advanced education have also fed spiking rates of job-generating company launches, the report said. That entrepreneurship has been particularly focused in tech and artificial intelligence development, it added.

The growing number of Latino companies in large-scale, high-value business sectors has allowed their owners and executives to become high-income earners at six times the rate of other U.S. demographic groups, the report noted. Purchasing power of the wider community grew 2.5 times faster than U.S. consumers generally in 2022, reaching a total $3.7 trillion. “There is no doubt that the U.S. Latino economy is a formidable force, characterized by strong GDP growth, significant population expansion, high workforce participation, and increased educational achievements,” said Latino Donor Collaborative chairman Sol Trujillo in the report. “This is not a matter of diversity and inclusion. It is a critical business strategy.”

What’s the wider lesson within the survey’s findings?