Lawsuit by Ex-Twitter Execs Seeks $128 Million and a Shot at Shaming Musk’s Behavior

Four former top managers of Twitter sue Elon Musk for firing them as he closed the acquisition deal, in what they say was the billionaire’s effort to avenge their earlier clashes with him.

The world’s most controversial entrepreneur now faces a high-profile lawsuit filed by former Twitter executives, seeking $128 million in unpaid severance and citing statements from Musk’s own highly-touted biography to substantiate their claims.

The dispute is rooted in Musk’s October 2022 takeover of social media platform Twitter, which he went on to rather unpopularly rename X. That was neither the first nor the last divisive move he made as company honcho. Indeed, in moving quickly to close his very acquisition of the platform, the lawsuit claims, Musk sought to invalidate a clause in the plaintiffs’ contracts providing severance were the previously public company to be taken private. To spare himself those payments, the complaint says, the mercurial Musk fired the four senior Twitter executives just ahead of the deal’s closure, and “made up fake cause and appointed employees of his various companies to uphold his decision.” Thus did the man worth an estimated $198 billion save $128 million he allegedly owed.

While uncommon enough of a situation, entrepreneurs more generally can learn from the misstep: That the old trope “don’t cut off your nose to spite your face” remains wise. The case was filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California by former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, Chief Legal Counsel Vijaya Gadde, and General Counsel Sean Edgett. But while the suit aims to force Musk to pay what the plaintiffs say they’re contractually owed, it also clearly seeks a degree of wider, very public comeuppance for the serial founder’s oft-decried actions elsewhere.

For example, the litigation makes reference to action filed by “droves” of former employees similarly denied severance after mass layoffs once Musk had taken control of the platform. It also notes complaints from suppliers who claim to have been bilked payment for services provided. As such, the case appears designed only in part to extract the $128 million in dispute–chump change for the man who until this week was the world’s richest person–while also serving as a legal bully pulpit to shame the billionaire.

“Under Musk’s control, Twitter has become a scofflaw, stiffing employees, landlords, vendors, and others,” the lawsuit states. “Musk doesn’t pay his bills, believes the rules don’t apply to him, and uses his wealth and power to run roughshod over anyone who disagrees with him… Consistent with the cavalier attitude he has demonstrated towards his financial obligations, Musk’s attitude in response to these mounting lawsuits has reportedly been to ‘let them sue.'” Neither Musk nor his consonant-dubbed site have responded to the filing.

If not for financial gain, you might wonder why Musk would choose to punish top executives of the company he was about to take over back in 2022.

For starters, Musk tried to pull out of his $44 billion offer for Twitter, but wound up being forced to make good on it following legal action taken by the plainfiffs–much to the future owner’s seriously indebted displeasure. Meanwhile, Agrawal was among pre-acquisition Twitter executives who made acidic remarks about Musk that went public. Those slights allegedly sharpened the Tesla founder’s determination to seek revenge as he assumed control of the social media platform, as quotes the lawsuit cites from Walter Isaacson’s authorized biography of Musk purport.

“Musk bragged to Isaacson specifically how he planned to cheat Twitter’s executives out of their severance benefits in order to save himself $200 million,” the text says, adding the billionaire pledged “he would ‘hunt every single one of’ Twitter’s executives and directors ’till the day they die.'”