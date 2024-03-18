LinkedIn Adding Online Games to Professional Tools

LinkedIn established itself as a valued asset for myriad small business owners and larger company managers trying to fill vacancies, as well as all manner of job seekers. Now the Microsoft-owned platform is looking to attract and retain visitors longer with another new feature: online games.

It’s hard to imagine LinkedIn significantly improving the success of its primary function: allowing countless employees and companies to network and more effectively advance their respective job and business objectives. In its own way, it’s sort of like TikTok without all the videos (or dance moves) with a principally professional demographic. Apparently, drawing a reported billion-plus people to the site is no longer enough. Now LinkedIn is looking to also keep them there longer with the help of new online gaming features.

Not long ago, cubicle-bound workers understood that hiding their online game-playing at the sound of a manager’s footfalls was an essential soft skill for office jobs. Now those same workers are being encouraged to gamify parts of the workday by one of the world’s top business networking platforms. Until now, recollections of switching screens in a panic to eliminate all traces of digital yetis thwacking penguins great distances in the not-so-legendary Pingu-Throw–to say nothing of playing Angry Birds on a smartphone at one’s desk–was a core memory of past jobs. Looks like a whole new (on-screen) ballgame now. In LinkedIn’s view, those online games are no longer considered costly distractions from job assignments. Employees who play on LinkedIn will reportedly enhance their company’s ranking by contributing their best scores to the collective cause. Think of it as Wordle triumphs that your boss wants you to brag about–and may publicize it on the platform among other company achievements.

That, in any case, is the specter conjured up by TechCrunch, which broke the news of LinkedIn tapping into the puzzle game craze. The publication confirmed the platform is indeed preparing an initial trio of attractions called “Queens”, “Inference,” and “Crossclimb.” It was somewhat less successful discovering what those would actually involve, but did offer the above detail about “player scores being organized by places of work, with companies getting ‘ranked’ by those.”

Gone is the era of Quiz Night clubs and bowling teams being fawned over as a business’s greatest sources of extracurricular pride. It’s not immediately obvious what LinkedIn seeks to achieve by offering the games to its users. The usual objective of increasing advertiser allure (and income) through extended visitor retention doesn’t seem to apply. Nor do possible goals of boosting platform owner Microsoft’s $7.1 billion in revenues from its gaming units Xbox, Activision Blizzard, and ZeniMax.

But with games regularly making annual lists of the top smartphone app downloads, LinkedIn clearly thinks there are considerable traffic advantages to be gained by mixing some fun into business on the platform. Besides, the entire world now knows of the New York Times’ success using Wordle to drive more people to that secondary news-content-thing it operates.