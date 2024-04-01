Lower Office Rents Mask Wider Threats of Commercial Real Estate Distress

With nearly $1 trillion in commercial real estate debt maturing this year, landlords and their bankers scramble to find alternatives to spreading default.

Offices at the Chrysler Building East at 666 Third Avenue with available office space for lease in New York, NY.. Photo: Getty Images

Rents are stable–or declining–for many business owners, who look at the cost of office, retail, or warehousing spaces and may say the commercial real estate market has never been better. But the underlying factors behind those moderating prices have landlords fretting up a storm–along with bankers worried about the health of maturing loans on those properties.

On the surface, many businesses are getting price breaks thanks to the basic rules of office space supply and demand. Nationally, vacancy rates have risen to a historically high 18 percent as many companies continue pandemic-era hybrid or work-from-home arrangements. That’s left office space empty or significantly underused, forcing some landlords to lower rents to attract tenants. While that’s great for business owners happy to cut costs, plunging revenues for landlords will make it challenging to repay their loans on those same properties.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

And with over $900 billion in commercial real estate (CRE) debt maturing this year, their bankers have begun worrying about the possibility of rising default rates threatening the entire sector. That fear, as noted in a Washington Post report on the CRE pinch, is inspired by a convergence of factors that could undermine the stability–and even existence–of some lenders. Big payments, coming due soon

Loans coming due in 2024 represent 20 percent of all securitized commercial real estate debt, with 80 percent of that held by local and regional banks, the Post notes. Given the enormity of the total sum maturing, even a limited rise in the number of landlord defaults could leave smaller banks swamped in losses. The typical structure of CRE loans adds to the risk. Borrowers usually make monthly payments on the interest, and only repay the principal in a lump sum when the debt matures. With reduced occupancy and rent levels causing some landlords to struggle just to honor those installments, their ability to pay off the full loan when it comes due appears even more doubtful.

How likely is that on a wide scale? Rates of delinquency were already on the rise last year, and they continue to climb ahead of the total $2.2 trillion in CRE maturing by 2028. According to recent figures published by Moody’s, defaulted CRE loans in the first two months of 2024 represented 43.4 percent of the total due, and another 8 percent was rolled over.

Fitch Ratings expects the level of distressed borrowers to reach nearly 10 percent during the year, especially with office space rent prices continuing to decrease–1.2 percent lower year-on-year in February, according to CRE financial company CommercialEdge. Just as bad, banks are then left with little margin to help landlords struggling to make payments. Higher interest rates mean refinancing existing loans will only increase borrowing costs. That makes it more difficult for banks to use another common method for giving floundering CRE borrowers some breathing room: “extend and pretend” agreements. Higher interest rates make it nearly impossible for lenders to offer those less expensive financing deals to avoid default as both parties effectively make believe neither the status nor value of the loan has changed.

Reduced room for maneuver may leave simply selling off distressed borrower properties to pay off debt the only option–though few want to do that. Tightening CRE markets have led some office buildings in major U.S. cities to be sold for 60 to even 80 percent of what they were bought for less than a decade ago. That may soon be the only available alternative.

“As ‘extend and pretend’ moves into the next phase, we anticipate an increase in distress activity and discounted asset sales, especially if the asset is less desirable,” wrote CommercialEdge director Peter Kolaczynski on the company’s site. With the pressure on, and little room to turn, the next few months should offer a better idea of how both landlords and banks facing a debt wall react to avoid a potential series of defaults that could rock the sector.