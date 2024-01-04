Lululemon Founder Blasts Company’s DEI Shift

A controversial rant about the yoga wear company’s turn to inclusive client marketing and internal company policies shows their value to the business.

The business world has largely lined up to establish policies enhancing diversity, equity, and inclusion at both giant corporations and small and medium-size businesses, to the point that it now sounds outlandish when a successful entrepreneur breaks ranks to deride them. But that’s just what Lululemon Athletica founder Chip Wilson did this week when he blasted “the whole diversity and inclusion thing.”

The man who created the popular yoga wear chain caused more than a few jaws to drop with controversial, DEI-hostile comments in a recent Forbes interview. The magazine touted its article with the headline “Lululemon’s Founder Made a Fortune but Lost Out on Billions. Inside His Struggle to Move On.” Yet Wilson eventually circled back to complain about companies like the one he built purportedly wasting time on clients who don’t match his ideal customer profile.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

He derided the “sickly” and “unhealthy” people in Lululemon ads, whose diversity of sizes, ages, races, genders, and styles he dismissed as “not inspirational.” The business logic behind the 68-year-old founder’s distaste for Lululemon’s DEI marketing efforts was, to say the least, out of sync with an approach aimed at growth and scaling a brand. “They’re trying to become like the Gap, everything to everybody,” Wilson said, comparing Lululemon to the apparel giant. ” And I think the definition of a brand is that you’re not everything to everybody … You’ve got to be clear that you don’t want certain customers coming in.”

The ease with which Wilson crossed a line from touting an aspirational brand identity to acting as a culture war provocateur should serve as a lesson for other business leaders. Managers and executives at smaller companies who still wonder if DEI policies are worth pursuing should consider Wilson’s own, possibly cautionary backstory.

Why? Because since it committed to selling clothing for clients of all sizes in 2020, Lululemon’s share price has surged 130 percent. That has been driven in part by the company’s inclusion and embrace of people Wilson doesn’t “want coming in.” But they are in there, and not just in fitting rooms. As the company broadened its customer reach in 2020, it also appointed a DEI official to oversee internal, diversification-focused hiring and promotion policies. But by then, Wilson had long taken his leave from the business he created in 1998 and took public with a successful $327 million IPO in 2007.

That exit began in 2013, when Wilson sparked an uproar by reacting to customer complaints about the sheerness of some items by blaming that on larger women clients wearing them. By the end of that year, he’d stepped down as CEO, and in 2015 resigned from Lululemon’s board — the last post he held there. The man simply doesn’t always play well with others.

As proof of that, the very next year he complained in an open letter to fellow shareholders that “Lululemon has lost its way,” and demanded a complete strategic revamp — directions from a loud backseat investor that his former board colleagues largely ignored. His major gripe then was management’s alleged inability to exploit the “greatest change in the way people have dressed in the history of the world.” Of course, the majority of individuals driving that explosion of sports fashion were people of colors, shapes, and gender identities that didn’t fit Wilson’s ideal client, whom he’d catered to in building his business.

Since then, Wilson has been putting his money where this week’s anti-DEI rant came from, and it has cost him dearly. The gradual selloff of his stake in the company decreased his holdings from 21 percent to the current 8 percent. According to number crunching by Markets Insider, he’s now $13 billion less billionaire-y than if he’d stood pat.

By contrast, Lululemon — which responded to Wilson’s comments with reminders he long ago left what’s now a different, inclusion-committed company — continues to thrive. “Chip Wilson does not speak for Lululemon, and his comments do not reflect our company views or beliefs,” a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “Chip has not been involved with the company since his resignation from the board in 2015 and we are a very different company today.”