MAGA Marketers Rush Post-Shooting Merch to Market

Scarcely 48 hours after presumptive GOP candidate Donald Trump was wounded in an assassination attempt, enterprising supporters flood the marketplace with memorabilia linked to the event.

Whether you love or hate Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) political movement, there’s no denying it’s filled with hustling merchandise entrepreneurs. Scarcely 48 hours after the presumptive Republican presidential candidate narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, vendors of Trump memorabilia had already rushed gear featuring images of the bloodied but defiant leader online for sale.

Extra points go to Amazon marketer Lymy, which added darkly humorous word play to its quick response to events: selling $11.99 “You Missed” shot glasses adorned with the instantly viral image of the wounded Trump holding his fist aloft, while being spirited off stage by Secret Service agents.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

That was one of the many, many items pushed into production and sale in the hours following Saturday’s assassination attempt during a Butler, Pennsylvania, campaign rally. Most Trump supporters–and opponents–expressed horror at the shooting that pierced the ex-president’s ear. Yet that geniune shock didn’t slow people whose businesses marketing MAGA merchandise benefit from rapid updates as they synched their wares to events in record time. Those included Trump shooting coffee mugs, bumper stickers, t-shirts, posters, baseball caps, and banners. Most were emblazoned with the rallying cry “Fight”–which the candidate shouted as he was hustled offstage after the attack–or gunshot references like “Grazed but Unfazed,” and “Bulletproof.” One $4.79 downloadable image featured a grinning Trump, his raised middle fingers, and the taunt, “You Missed B*****s.”

That was one of the cleaner captions among the many salty messages celebrating the ex-President’s brush with death–and continuing drive to reclaim the White House. Meanwhile, an early leader in the Bad Taste category (already bursting with contenders) is a keychain featuring a silver ear fob that was posted on social media platform X.

While the official online Trump Store had yet to diversify its extensive collection of MAGA merch by Tuesday morning, other dedicated vendors were flogging new togs by Monday. Specially designed t-shirts abounded on the Trump MAGA Shop, and a “Trump assassination” search on the Redbubble artisan marketplace produced scores of various post-shooting items. Over a thousand similar results came back on Etsy using the same terms–even more than the 389 themed products Amazon was already hosting by Tuesday. Given the trauma expressed by many MAGA supporters following Saturday’s horrific violence, it may seem odd that many among them pivoted so quickly to cash in on it. The contrary is actually true.

An entire cottage industry creating political fan merch has flourished since Trump’s 2016 election. In addition to standard MAGA messages, those entrepreneurs have typically exploited each new setback their hero experienced to craft new variations of the supportive yet unfailingly defiant themes they favor.

In that spirit, many quickly created swag featuring Trump’s sneering mug shot from his Georgia election tampering indictment, transforming what detractors thought would be a humiliating moment into an entire new array of edgy hot products. Despite the assassination attempt’s dark implications for U.S. political system, post-shooting items will likely sell well. MAGA supporters wouldn’t have it any other way. “The idea of selling merchandise to capitalize on an event like this is not unheard of,” Marc Farinella, senior adviser to the Harris School of Public Policy at the University of Chicago, told the Washington Post. “Trump surviving an assassination attempt, his fist in the air in defiance, it all fits into the narrative about Trump that Trump and his supporters want to tell.”

In what will strike some as ironic, given the former President’s pledge to escalate the U.S. trade conflict with China, the BBC reported Chinese online retailers received thousands of orders for t-shirts emblazoned with images of the bloodied, fist-waving Trump on popular e-commerce platforms Taobao and JD.com. That activity was quickly curtailed for reasons still unknown, the BBC said, presumably after the nation’s political leaders objected.

That will mean lost income for those Chinese vendors ($29.84 per t-shirt on sale, $47.23 full price). But some U.S. merchandise marketers aren’t worried about profits–for now, at least. Trump supporters the Hoget Twins have pledged proceeds from each $35 “Fight! Fight! Fight!” shirt they sell will be donated to the future candidate’s campaign. Others have followed suit. Most members of the MAGA merch trade, however, will probably keep the spiking profits from their new wares, making the most of what have been pretty inconsistent revenue flows over time.