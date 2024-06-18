Many Influencers Struggle Financially Despite Online Fame

While the public may imagine social media influencers as online successors to the reality TV stars who shot from anonymity to stardom on programs like Survivor and American Idol, it turns out the lives of most content creators are long on labor and decidedly short on fame and fortune. And the way things are trending, their work looks like it will be even harder to monetize in a more austere future.

While it’s easy to view slick-looking posts by hip-sounding content creators and decide they’re non-nepo versions of the glittery Kardashians or the online celebrity spawn of Will Smith, Monday’s Wall Street Journal reports that financial reality for most of those video uploaders is decidedly less privileged or profitable than fans suspect. The paper cites data from specialized marketing company NeoReach indicating that while less than 13 percent of all online influencers cleared over $100,000 last year, nearly 50 percent made just $15,000 or less. Those incomes may shrink further still, as expanding numbers of people try to get in on the act.

Yet even as the field gets more crowded, social media platforms are reducing the money they’re paying content creators. Similarly, companies that have accurately gauged the marketing and sales benefits of individual influencers are scaling back and reconfiguring their social media spending. Though average sponsorship deals today may be 10 times the $1,000-a-pop payouts of earlier days, but they’re fewer in number and only going to the most effective creators. “Brands are looking at metrics that are far less predictable for creators and also very difficult to price yourself on,” Sarah Peretz, a Los Angeles business-strategy consultant who works pairing influencers with advertisers, told the Journal.

To be sure, there’s still a ton of money to be made by online influencers and the brands they embrace. The Journal says research company Emarketer projects U.S. content creators will earn $13.7 billion this year, of which 59 percent will be paid by partnering businesses.

But a 2023 report by Goldman Sachs forecast the ranks of the world’s then-50 million content creators would increase 10 percent to 20 percent annually through 2028. That’s a lot of people elbowing each other inside the same TikTok or YouTube screen for finite amounts of viewer and sponsor attention. And despite the billions of dollars in play, the rapidly shifting volumes and sources of those potential revenues make living off of social media content work a major challenge.

The $1 billion fund TikTok launched in 2020 to pay successful creators wound down last year, the Journal noted. Similar pay models on YouTube, Instagram, and Snapchat, designed to encourage more people to post their videos, have either been scaled back or scrapped entirely. The upshot is there’s a lot less easy, reliable money from platforms, with additional uncertainty being created by the battle over TikTok’s U.S. fate–the platform is fighting a legal effort to force its Chinese parent company ByteDance to sell its U.S. business or face a ban here—and the billions in payments it generates.

All that adds up to a lot less money and celebrity than most people imagine for the vast majority of influencers–most of whom face the same rents and mortgage payments, healthcare costs, spiking grocery prices, and taxes as other small business owners. The Journal cites the example of New York City TikTok poster Yuval Ben-Hayun, 29, who expanded original insights on the game Wordle to “linguistic and other education content.” The work generated income that finally surpassed $4,000 per month in early 2023, but began declining this year, as the platform cut viewer rate payments to as little as $200 per million–even though his viewer count grew to 2.9 million.

“The followers are still there, but the money isn’t,” the paper said of Ben-Hayun’s videos. “He recently hit a new low, receiving only $120 for a video with 10 million views.”

Washington state content creator Clint Brantley, 29, has seen a similar drop in income from his posts about the online game Fortnite, the Journal reported. Though spending long hours shooting and editing video that average 100,000 views, the paper said he made “less than the median annual pay for full-time U.S. workers in 2023–$58,084.” That may be enough to get by, but certainly not enough to thrive on–yet it’s nearly four times the $15,000 that nearly half of Brantley’s fellow content creators make. Those incomes may well shrink further in an environment where social media platforms are reeling in their payments, and companies are getting more selective about the influencers they work with.