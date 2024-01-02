Many Small Businesses Are Already Ahead of New Minimum-Wage Laws

Higher minimum wages in 22 states may not affect all companies equally, since many small businesses have already raised pay to lure workers.

Laws raising minimum-wage rates in 22 states will directly affect fewer companies than usual, since many small businesses dangled higher wages to attract employees during the 2021 period now known as the Great Resignation. This wave of increases will cost companies an estimated $7 billion in higher payrolls, but the pain will be blunted for those that already increased their lowest pay rates to compete for workers.

Minimum hourly pay is climbing in states, counties, and cities from Seattle, Washington, to Saugerties, New York–the result of laws aiming to boost income for the lowest-earning employees.

The Economic Policy Institute (EPI) said nearly half the states in the country passed laws increasing minimum wages starting in 2024. Washington State led the pack, boosting the minimum hourly wage from $15.74 to the new $16.28–the highest in the nation. California bumped its lowest rate from $15.50 an hour to $16; Hawaii’s jumped a full $2 an hour to $16. In Maryland, the increase is from $13.25 an hour to $15. Legislation in New York increased the state minimum wage from $14.20 an hour to $15, the first in a series of pay hikes that will lift that rate to $17 by 2026. In New York City and many surrounding suburbs, minimum wage climbed from $15 an hour to $16–not enough to make the sky-high costs of living in the metropolis any easier, but better than nothing. Meanwhile, 38 counties and cities are going beyond their state minimums, implementing mandatory increases of their own, according to the EPI. Those include Flagstaff, Arizona, at $17.40 an hour, Richmond, California, at $17.20, Seattle at $19.97, and Denver at $18.20.

All that means a little more money in the pay packets of the 10 million employees estimated to benefit from 2024 minimum-wage increases, says the EPI. But that additional $6.9 billion has to come from somewhere–often from smaller companies that employ lower-wage earners.

The silver lining is that this new source of higher wage costs won’t be shouldered by every small business the same way. According to a report in today’s Wall Street Journal, the twin effects of high inflation and the pandemic-inspired Great Resignation have already pushed many small-business owners to raise their lowest pay levels well above the legal minimum wage. Those revisions have continued for lower-paid positions where turnover remains a concern. Analyzing research by MIT Sloan School of Management professor Nathan Wilmers, the Journal says the “lowest 10 (percent) of workers by income in each state earned hourly wages that were on average nearly 50 (percent) higher than their state’s minimum wages in 2023”–the widest that gap has been in 10 years.

As part of that trend, the U.S. Labor Department found that 10 percent of the lowest-paid employees received a 4.8 percent pay increase in the third quarter of last year, compared with the same period in 2022.