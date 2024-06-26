McDonald’s Just Launched a $5 Menu Despite Complaints That the Pricing Doesn’t Add Up

When McDonald’s announced its new $5 value meal to lure back inflation-battered customers who’d gone AWOL, a group of franchisees voiced rare dissent: They couldn’t make a profit from the steep discount required. According to food industry experts, however, that’s not quite true–and ignores the additional advantages to business the offer will likely generate.

The limited duration $5 meal that McDonald’s rolled out Tuesday seeks to revive sales growth that slowed to 2.4 percent in the first quarter of 2024, far below 12.6 percent during the same period last year. That slackening has been attributed to lower visitation amid inflation-driven menu price hikes, and accompanying squeeze on consumer spending–especially among lower-earning customers. In response, the Golden Arches announced its special value menu–five bucks for a McDouble burger or McChicken sandwich, plus four-piece chicken McNuggets, small fries, and a small soft drink–as an affordable option to cash strapped diners.

The problem with that came when the National Owners Association (NOA) of McDonald’s franchisees protested the initiative last month, arguing there’s “simply is not enough profit to discount 30 (percent) for this model to be sustainable.” Consequently, it said the promotion “necessitates a financial contribution by McDonald’s” to be sustainable for restaurant operators. That, food industry veterans say, is not really so, and also overlooks an additional potential boost to sales the $5 menu should provide.

According to fast-food sector analysts interviewed by MarketWatch, there’s a 1 percent to 5 percent margin to be made on each five buck meal sold, representing between $.05 to $.25. That’s lower than the average 5 percent to 10 percent profit from a habitual order, but it’s still better than just breaking even–much less losing money.

Meanwhile–as restaurant owners and retailing businesses with experience in loss leaders know–getting people through the door is required for them to buy anything. Once customers have landed a nice bargain with the discounted offers that attracted them, many may decide they’ve got enough cash left over to make another purchase or two at full price. That’s almost certainly part of McDonald’s calculation. Moreover, people buying the $5 menu may wind up compensating for smaller sizes of French fries and drinks included.

Margins on both items are as much as 95 percent, noted MarketWatch, while the more expensive ingredients of burgers limit their profits to about 40 percent. Those varying differences also explain why McDonald’s can offer the 30 percent discount on components of the combo and still assure a small gain for franchisees–once rent, labor, and other costs are added in.