Minneapolis Fed Warns Unemployment Numbers Could Complicate Soft Landing

Many small-business owners share the wider optimism that the U.S. economy appears headed for a soft landing this year. But if the recent prescience of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis is any gauge, entrepreneurs may want to keep their optimism in check. A recent report suggests that a structural change in today’s labor market factor could mean spikes in unemployment if policymakers take an aggressive approach with additional anti-inflation measures.

Last month, the Minneapolis Fed issued a study examining the changed relationship between job vacancies and unemployment. Historically, a rise in one has nearly always coincided with a decrease in the other. But amid the lingering economic mutations caused by the pandemic, the authors note, the number of open positions remains remarkably high, even as unemployment rates inch upward.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Their analysis suggests that the usual job vacancies-unemployment rates dynamic may have shifted. Consequently, economic forecasts that base growth projections on that linkage may no longer be accurate–including predictions of slow but sustainable growth with continually robust employment. “As we move beyond the extreme economic disruptions of the pandemic, we can document that the relationship between job vacancies and other labor market indicators has become unstable over a period of many years,” the study stated. “If the vacancy rate is not sending a clear signal–or sending a different signal than in the past–predictions based on old relationships may be fundamentally wrong.”

The report’s authors said the major change afoot is that while job vacancy rates have decreased from March 2022 highs, they remain far above levels recorded before 2021. Because both the scope and effects of elevated job vacancies are way out of kilter in historical terms, the Minneapolis Fed said even small decreases in those numbers risk being offset by “relatively larger increases in unemployment.”

That’s a major concern that the U.S. Federal Reserve board members–steering the economy toward a soft landing while battling inflation–worked hard to avoid. Indeed, the Fed’s moderate, sustained interest rate increases, which didn’t cause a serious jump in jobless figures, won plaudits from a broad range of business leaders. But with the Fed expected to continue squeezing the current annual 3.4 percent inflation rate down to its 2 percent objective, its Minneapolis branch cautioned that these changes in traditional labor variables could yield unhappy surprises.

“With inflation still above target, this alternate view suggests that monetary policy will face more pronounced trade-offs between inflation and unemployment going forward,” the authors said. “The remaining runway for the soft landing may be shorter than it appears in the official data … (and) to travel the ‘last mile’ to the Fed’s 2 percent inflation target, going forward we might expect more substantial job losses.”

Why has the vacancy rate strayed from its historic mooring? Possibly for reasons company managers and fast-adapting entrepreneurs already know and appreciate. “One trend to consider … is that digital technologies have dramatically changed the cost to employers of job posting, recruiting, and evaluating candidates,” the report said. “These changes, over time, might have contributed to a steady increase in measured vacancies.”

That means bosses no longer feel pushed into filling posts fast and are also increasingly deciding to keep vacancies open longer, or not fill them at all.

Why heed the Minneapolis Fed’s outlier view? Because only a year ago, its experts produced another study clashing with prevailing forecasts by maintaining inflation could be contained, and growth preserved, without vast job losses. The view was not widely shared. “Prominent economists, including Larry Summers and Olivier Blanchard, had argued otherwise,” the authors recalled, noting their similarly unorthodox analysis of employment supply and demand variables in coming to their previous upbeat conclusion. “A soft landing for the U.S. economy was not only possible, but likely.”

Now those same economists are circling back with an updated view on how changing labor market tensions may spoil a soft landing. That perspective is delivered as an observation for policymakers to consider, not a prediction of an unavoidable future.