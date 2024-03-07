Minneapolis Is Latest Battleground Over Gig Worker Minimum Pay

Officials in Minneapolis are set for a nervy game of chicken Thursday, when City Council members are expected to pass pay minimums for ridesharing drivers despite Mayor Jacob Frey’s pledge to veto the measure. But with the municipal body pledging to override his blocking attempt, Uber and Lyft, the two companies that would be affected, say they’ll motor right out of town if the cost-increasing initiative is imposed.

The effort to increase ridesharing drivers‘ income in Minneapolis isn’t new–but it does pack more muscle than ever before. Last August Frey vetoed a similar proposal, knowing the City Council lacked a supermajority to override it. Subsequent elections changed the balance of power and gave the council additional votes. Now backers of the measure guaranteeing the state’s $15 hourly minimum wage to local drivers say they’ll happily drive it down the mayor’s throat if that’s what it takes.

Amid the legislative jousting Lyft and Uber have said they’ll leave town April 1 when the approved ordinance would take effect–a warning Frey repeated Wednesday in urging a compromise solution. In doing so, he told local TV channel KSTP he’s less motivated by the companies’ finances than he is by continued service to residents. “I don’t care about their bottom line,” he said. “I do care about having this service in the city. I do care about getting drivers paid more money, and I care that the service itself is affordable to people that need it.”

Though it seems more likely to overcome Frey’s opposition, the Minneapolis initiative isn’t the only move to improve gig worker pay–or sparking push-back from app companies. Indeed, just this week, lawsuits were filed around the U.S. contesting last month’s Labor Department ruling that extending contractors the same pay rights and benefits employees of other businesses enjoy. That objective may now be tied up in court battles for months.

Perhaps anticipating this week’s legal counterattack by companies that rely on gig workers, drivers for DoorDash, Uber, and Lyft staged a high-profile Valentine’s Day strike. The aim: to call attention to what they say is their shrinking—and already insufficient—cut of the $455.2 billion U.S. gig economy, based on 2023 estimates. Uber has said its contractors last year made “about $33 per utilized hour,” and Lyft has proposed to compensate driver income totaling under 70 percent of what a rider pays. But workers who testified before Minneapolis’ City Council argued once return trips, down times, and fares imposed by app algorithms are factored in, they usually net far below the amounts app companies cite.

To address that, the proposed Minneapolis ordinance calls for payment of “one dollar eighty-one cents ($1.81) per mile and fifty-one cents ($0.51) per minute per trip, and 80% of any canceled ride fees the company charges would then go to the driver.”

Uber and Lyft say the resulting costs will make operating in Minneapolis too expensive, and will leave if the measure goes through. Supporters of the bill note the companies wielded the same threat in 2020 when Seattle moved to pass a similar ordinance–then stayed put when it was approved. The companies reply the subsequent hikes in costs and prices charged in Seattle pushed their services beyond the means of less affluent residents, and say they won’t go through that again in Minneapolis.