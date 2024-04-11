Minneapolis May Delay Showdown With Uber and Lyft, While Startup Replacements Hustle to Launch

A city council vote could postpone a law requiring higher rideshare driver pay, defusing the giants’ threat to leave town. As local entrepreneurs seek to fill a potential void, a compromise could keep the market crowded.

A timid gesture of compromise by Minneapolis officials may delay the application of a city law that mandates a pay increase for ridesharing drivers, which could dampen the threat by Uber and Lyft leave the city. If the May 1 deadline is moved back, that might deflate the ultimatum from the rideshare giants, and in turn jeopardize the plans of several entrepreneurs already preparing to start local competitors rolling into the anticipated void.

At least eight mostly local businesspeople are already fundraising and securing permits to launch their ridesharing startups as soon as possible–one said it could be ready as early as next week. They mobilized in response to the threat by Uber and Lyft to leave Minneapolis in response to a city council ordinance raising driver pay. Voted through in March despite a mayoral veto, the municipal measure guarantees drivers the equivalent of the city’s $15.57 hourly minimum wage.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Lyft and Uber said the additional costs will send their local operations into the red, and vowed to pack up and leave if the city if the council didn’t back down. It did not, inspiring those entrepreneurs to raise money, procure ride-hailing tech, and hire drivers to take up the slack that would be created if the two sector leaders called it quits. But now, with some startups already making investments in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, these founders are watching as formerly intransigent Minneapolis officials gather to vote Thursday on a motion to delay the disputed pay hike until July 1. And that might just create a small enough space for compromise with Lyft and Uber.

The reasons for a trio of council members calling for the vote to postpone application is not clear. Those three described the move as a path that would let the local ridesharing replacement startups obtain permits required to launch. Yet ttheir statement also seemed to create room for working with Lyft, Uber, and state officials whose earlier compromise proposal was rejected.

“This is a good faith extension for us as Council Members to work on our legislative process, collaborate with leaders in the state, ensure drivers have the fair compensation they need, and support emerging rideshare companies and riders adopting them,” the three said in a joint statement released Wednesday, before returning to the more bombastic language frequent heard on both sides of the dispute. “It is on Uber and Lyft to decide if they will treat their workers fairly, pay them adequately, or continue their egregious behavior in scaring the public with their threats to leave the people of Minneapolis behind.” According to local Star Tribune, just those three officials backing their own postponement motion should provide enough votes to enact the delay.” But what does the potential for a compromise created by that mean for entrepreneurs planning to fill the gap Uber and Lyft were expected to leave?

Most say nothing at all. Indeed several said even before the new development they’d launch service–and respect the driver pay ordinance–whether Uber and Lyft left town or not.

Others relying on those ridesharing leaders entirely abandoning the local market may still get their wish, since finding a compromise even in the two-and-a-half months before July will be challenging. The reason? The previous counterproposal issued by state officials called for ridesharing drivers be paid $0.89 per mile and $0.49 per minute. That’s more than they make now, but well below the ordinance’s $1.40 per mile and $0.51 per minute rates.

Meanwhile, it would require a majority of the 13 city council members to reopen the ordinance for reconsideration–a massive reversal that’s considered very unlikely. Even the three officials who called for today’s application postponement aren’t ready to water it down to a degree Uber and Lyft would find acceptable.