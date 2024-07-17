Musk Announces He’ll Move X and SpaceX HQs to Texas in Angry Anti-Trans Post

The mercurial CEO continues infusing his public business management with increasingly conservative politics, attacking California’s new law protecting trans children just days after endorsing Donald Trump for president.

Observers have long marveled at the numerous businesses serial entrepreneur Elon Musk has built into highly valued companies. That track record is even more astonishing given Musk’s frequent efforts to provoke countless controversies and pursue personal spats. Now he has intensified that combativeness with the announcement he’s transferring the headquarters of SpaceX and social media platform X to Texas–in protest, Musk said, of a new California law intended to protect transgender children.

Musk revealed his decision Tuesday in a post on–naturally–X, the social media platform formerly know as Twitter that he acquired in 2022. The announcement came after California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law prohibiting school officials from requiring teachers to inform parents about their children identifying as gay or transgender–by taking a new name or requesting certain pronouns, for example. While the measure is designed to protect the privacy of students who may feel more secure making those changes at school before doing so at home, Musk denounced it as an affront to families by the state’s progressive leaders that he’d no longer tolerate.

“The governor of California just signed a bill causing massive destruction of parental rights and putting children at risk for permanent damage,” Musk Xed. “This is the final straw. Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas.” He later added, “And X HQ will move to Austin.”

What enraged Musk so much about the law that he’d relocate the corporate offices of two of his biggest companies to denounce it?

One likely reason is his increasingly conservative positions, exemplified by his decision last week to endorse presumptive Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. That rightward evolution has been notable in his multiplying attacks on so-called “woke” practices in business, tirades about liberal social policies, and frequent defenses of family values. And Musk knows a thing or two about heading big broods.

Much like Trump, irrepressible entrepreneur Musk has also been a serial spouse, wedding three different women–one of them twice–and siring 12 children. The last pair, twins, were born to Neuralink executive (and Musk employee) Shivon Zilis–thus arguably surpassing the Republican leader’s record as a less-than-monogamous arch-defender of family values.

Yet there’s another likely reason the California law hit Musk so close to home. His third child began identifying as trans at the age 16, changing her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson two years later, with the explanation she did not want to “be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.” Though biographer Walter Issacson wrote Musk “was generally sanguine” in learning of his child’s transitioning, it’s notable Wilson hid her identity from her father until he learned of it from someone else. That, Issacson said, “partly triggered” the change from Musk’s previous support of trans rights to his current views. If Musk’s response to California’s law is unlikely to repair that familial rift, what will it change for his HQ-shifting companies? Not much, most likely.

The Southern California Hawthorne facility is almost certainly too big a manufacturing plant for SpaceX vessels, rockets, and satellites to be shuttered and moved to the area near Brownsville, Texas, where the company’s Starbase production and launch activities are already expanding. The headquarters move will still be a historical milestone for the company Musk founded in 2002.

That’s also true of X’s headquarters shifting from San Francisco to Austin. But those Bay Area offices are a mere shadow of what they were when Musk bought the company in 2022—and quickly reduced its staff by 80 percent. The company reportedly was already moving to sublet space it no longer occupied. Moving corporate HQs to staunchly conservative Texas follows Musk’s similar action with Tesla’s headquarters in 2021. This week’s decision, meanwhile, follows recent warnings Musk said he made to Newsom that “families and companies (will) leave California to protect their children” from the new law–his own action now being proof.

The California governor’s press office was clearly unimpressed with the threat, and Musk acting on it.

“The last time @ElonMusk ‘moved an HQ’, @Tesla ended up expanding in California–even relocating their Global Engineering & AI headquarters to California because of our diverse, world-leading talent,” its post on Musk’s social media platform read. Newsom then stepped up the online spat and made it a bit more personal. The Democratic governor, who is often mentioned as a potential future candidate for the presidency, went one better, reposting a 2022 post by Trump mocking Musk’s companies, and recalling his visit to the White House seeking federal subsidies. “I could have said ‘drop to your knees and beg,’ and he would have done it,” Trump wrote of the Tesla CEO, who is now reportedly set to donate $45 million per month to the ex-president’s 2024 campaign.