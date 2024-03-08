New Data Suggests Great Resignation Salary Increases Are Finally Flattening

After two years of steady wage increases by companies struggling to hire and keep workers, evidence suggests new job openings are offering lower starting pay.

Recent Labor Department statistics show a cooling job market, and company owners can look to other reports for additional good news on wages, too. After a prolonged period of wage inflation amid acute labor market tightness, a large portion of job postings reflect flattening or even declining pay offers to potential candidates.

The return of a pre-pandemic job market, where employers hold the high cards in wage negotiations, is explored in a report published Thursday by the BBC, which cited survey data and labor experts in its conclusions. Top among those takeaways is that “(s)alaries for new roles are stagnating–and in some cases, falling,” as business owners adjust to the sharp pay increases required to attract people to jobs amid tight employment conditions, since 2021.

According to data the BBC cited from online job posting company Indeed, after reaching its peak annual growth rate of 9.3 percent in 2022, U.S. salary increases tapered off to 3.6 percent last January. That trend will come as a relief to company managers who’ve struggled to deal with the higher labor costs that exacerbated high inflation over the past two years.

In contrast to surging employee turnover during the “Great Resignation” of 2021-2023–when people bolted jobs they regarded as underpaid, underappreciated, or just unwanted for other opportunities in a wide-open labor market–workers are now increasingly staying put. That’s partly due to the slowing but still healthy rate of new job creation. But the other factor appears to be that neither the grass nor pay packages offered in other positions available look any greener.

The exception appears to be for job listings for data scientists, user experience designers, and cyber security analyst–high demand workers commanding bigger pay offers More broadly, a study last September by job post and reumneration tracking company ZipRecruiter found another story: Nearly half of the 2,000 U.S. companies it polled said they reduced pay for a variety of open jobs. Still others maintained their higher salary levels, bowing to lessons from Supply and Demand 101.

“We saw a massive bull run in the market during the pandemic, where there was a big increase in baseline compensation for workers because of talent shortages,” Chris Rice, an executive with tech recruiting firm Riviera Partners, told the BBC. “We’re still seeing a market reset that’s ongoing. An oversupply means compensation has dropped because the demand is no longer there.”