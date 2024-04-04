New Job Takers See Bigger Pay Bumps Than Workers Who Stay Put

People who took new jobs increased their wages nearly twice as much as employees who stay at their current positions–a potentially worrying sign for businesses that will have to grapple with turnover.

Though the super-tight labor markets that characterized the post-pandemic Great Resignation period now appear to have eased, managers still face challenges retaining staff. A big reason showed up in new figures published Wednesday, saying that people who took new jobs in March pocketed nearly double the pay increases of employees who stayed put.

That gap in income gains was the big takeaway in the monthly employment report by payroll processing company ADP Research. It indicated one consequence of continued robust job creation: competition for employees and the potential rewards for people willing to take new positions. ADP said median pay for people taking new jobs in March increased 10 percent compared with the same month in 2023. The income of peers who remained in place also advanced, but only by 5.1 percent.

That marked the second straight month of higher pay gains for people who took new posts, and a modest decrease in the rate of income rises for employees standing pat. The good news for employees is that everyone is making more money, but there’s still a big difference in who receives the biggest increase. The hurdle for employers, of course, is paying for those raises.

Meanwhile, if the size of these income increases is higher for workers taking outside offers, the return of accelerated turnover rates that tightened labor markets throughout 2022 and well into 2023 remains a risk. At the peak of that activity in June 2022, ADP numbers show, outward-bound employees attained 16.4 percent pay gains, versus 7.7 for job-stayers.

That difference between the two groups has closed since–dramatically so after March 2023, whose median 14.1 percent pay increase rate dropped off to 8.8 percent by July. That fell to 7.3 percent last December, when stay-put employees reported average pay gains of 5.3 percent. But a widening spread between wage hikes for new and current employees could spark resurgent turnover rates. The ADP report is considered a dependable precursor to official Labor Department statistics, whose March data is due Friday. It included broader employment figures reconfirming the remarkable resilience of the U.S. economy, showing businesses created 184,000 new jobs last month–about 34,000 more than most economists expected.

“You’re still seeing a pretty solid, maybe even good-to-great jobs market for 2024,” ADP chief economist Nela Richardson said, according to Yahoo Finance.

While everyone loves more jobs, the increase may create renewed concern for managers, especially given ADP’s findings on pay differentials. And the upward ticks of the past two months aren’t worrying only to companies hoping to retain staff without raising salaries. Federal Reserve officials will also be looking hard at Friday’s job and pay numbers for an indication of whether rising income levels may undermine their fight to bring slowing inflation back to 2 percent targets.

Richardson told Yahoo Finance she doesn’t believe the recent evolution reflects a “wage-price spiral” indicative of a second Great Resignation or a renewed inflationary surge. But she does think their further growth could complicate the Fed’s plans to bring down interest rates amid signs of a soft economic landing.