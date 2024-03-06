A New Poll Shows Business Enthusiasm for AI Outpaces Adoption Efforts

Nearing the end of the first quarter of 2024, progress on adopting artificial intelligence applications looks like the business equivalent of individual New Year’s resolutions to shed some weight and work out regularly: Initial enthusiasm and declared commitment don’t always translate into action or effective change. That’s the consensus shown in a new survey of company leaders, whose stated determination to be on the disrupting end of generative AI deployment hasn’t resulted in its widespread usage — yet.

A poll by MIT Technology Review Insights and Telstra, the Australia-based telecom provider, reflected a clear gap between businesses’ intentions to integrate AI into daily operations and their actual follow-through. Among the replies from 300 executives working in a range of sectors, 76 percent of respondents said their companies had tested AI applications over the last year, but only 9 percent had broadly adopted the technology in their own companies.

But the relative slowness of businesses to embrace the labor-saving tech doesn’t come from aversion to it, or any doubts about the significant role it will play in business and economic life. Fully 60 percent of participants said generative AI “will substantially disrupt our industry over the next five years” — the prevailing view of respondents, regardless of the business sectors in which they work. Most considered that a good thing, too, with 78 percent seeing “generative AI as a competitive opportunity” for their companies and only 8 percent considering it a threat. “Most respondents hope to be disruptors,” the report said, noting “65 [percent] say their businesses are ‘actively considering new and innovative ways to use generative AI to unlock hidden opportunities from [their] data.’ “

Leading areas of application, the study said, were in “product innovation, supply chain logistics, and sales and customer experience,” with automating repetitive, low-value tasks leading the list.

So why the gap between executives’ generally positive expectations of AI and its more tepid rates of adoption? The report identified a few principal reasons, which companies may take note of in their own application plans. Insufficient information technology assets are a big factor. Less than 30 percent of respondents ranked all eight IT capacities listed in the poll as being strong enough to permit swift adoption of generative AI applications at their companies. Significantly, executives whose businesses had done the most work with AI had the lowest confidence in their company IT to deliver required results.

Inadequate and poorly adapted rules and regulations remain a problem too. Participants said guidelines to reduce the risk of intentional or accidental misuse of generative applications still need to be established, along with clearer regulatory framing.

Diverse factors — including budget constraints, other competitive imperatives taking priority, and insufficient employee training — were also cited as factors slowing or limiting rollouts of AI at respondents’ companies. Despite those sources of drag, respondents generally expected increased AI use at their businesses during 2024, with the total number of applications anticipated to double during the year.