New Trump Crypto Venture Gets Boost From GOP Candidate Himself

Donald Trump announced the creation of a new family cryptocurrency business that–for now–is getting more attention for potential conflicts of interest than the startup’s operating details.

Even the most gung-ho and indefatigable entrepreneurs must be wondering why on earth Donald Trump is launching a new company in the speculative–and to critics, suspect–field of cryptocurrency with so much already on his plate. After all, as the nominal leader or main investor in an array of existing businesses, why would the current Republican White House candidate be so bent on starting a new company less than two months before the November 5 election–and just four months before becoming a full-time president if he wins?

Few people who listened to the former and potentially future president announce his new World Liberty Financial crypro company Monday will be able to explain Trump’s motives–or exactly what the business will do. According to reports in The New York Times, it will likely operate as a borrowing and lending platform that will issue a new digital currency called $WLFI. A post on the World Liberty Financial social media account on X earlier this month described its mission as “driving the mass adoption of stablecoins“–whose values are pegged to an outside asset like a traded commodity, gold, or legal tender like the dollar. The objective, it added, was to open up crypto’s activity of decentralized finance, or defi, to a larger public.

How, why, and to what end? Good questions. Those brass tacks of the new company were not discussed during Monday’s livestream–which, for added confusion, was broadcast on Elon Musk’s X rather than the majority Trump-owned Truth Social rival platform. Nor was World Liberty Financial’s planned launch date revealed. What was detailed is the allocation plan for $WLFI tokens once they’ve been created: 20 percent for founders–including the Trump family, 63 percent for public buyers, and 17 percent as rewards–which also were not explained.

As CNBC noted in reporting the announcement, that one-fifth reserved for World Liberty Financial’s founders was a considerably smaller share than a leaked document about the company initially stipulated. That white paper had set the Trump take at 70 percent, “sparking concerns that the project would be little more than a get-rich-quick scheme,” the business channel said.

Why might anyone wonder if there might be anything questionable about Trump’s unexpected rush into crypto? Possibly because of the former president’s condemnation of digital currencies during his first term, when he said they enable “unlawful behavior, including drug trade and other illegal activity.” Meanwhile, he explained his recent embrace of crypto as coming after “my children opened my eyes more than anything else”–not exactly the objective business analysis and strategizing taught at Trump’s Wharton School alma mater. In this case, however, he may have needed that familial guidance. Elsewhere during the livestream, Trump’s comments suggested his understanding of what crypto is, how it works, what World Liberty Financial will do with it, and why the company’s rushed creation is necessary was less than complete.

“Crypto is one of those things we have to do,” Trump said, not exactly hard selling his granular knowledge of or boundless passion for digital currencies. “Whether we like it or not, we have to do it.”

Trump noted that his sons Don Jr., Eric, and Barron will also assume executive positions in the company. According to the previously mentioned leaked project document, the two older Trump sons will take on roles as Web3 Ambassadors, while Barron was described as the DeFi visionary. The former president, it said, will serve as Chief Crypto Advocate. Also introduced during the livestream were two relatively young, little-known entrepreneurs–one of whom, Chase Herro, the Times said, was a former “habitual drug offender” who more recently described himself as “the dirtbag of the internet.” The other recruited partner, Zachary Folkman, “used to teach classes on how to seduce women,” the paper added.

No reason for any of that information to fuel doubts about the venture’s future, right?

Rounding out the team of founders is real estate executive Steve Witkoff. In addition to being a longtime family friend and political donor, Witkoff was also reportedly with the Republican nominee on the links of the Trump International Golf Club Sunday when the Secret Service foiled an assassination attempt. The next day, the pair was livestreaming about the future glories of World Liberty Financial. Regardless of their political persuasions, nobody’s ever going to claim Trump doesn’t have a lot of balls in the air at once. Yet that’s exactly why some critics think his launch into crypto is such a bad idea–particularly now.

For starters, his campaign staff can’t be elated about him mounting another business as November looms, and campaigning crunch time begins. Meanwhile, some observers fret that by having skin in the digital currency business as Chief Crypto Advocate, Trump is willfully creating enormous conflicts of interests in the event he’s re-elected as commander-in-chief.

That risk is all the greater, CNBC reported, because “some visible figures in crypto have cozied up to Trump during the 2024 election cycle” with endorsements and campaign donations. Those overlapping interests, already being called out before ballots are even cast, will become even more problematic should the former president win a second term. And for some observers, that’s exactly what makes Trump’s headlong rush into crypto even more puzzling. “You generally see presidential candidates try to separate themselves from their conflicts of interest instead of bringing new ones into the fold,” Jordan Libowitz, communications director for watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, told CNN. “It’s definitely new to see a president launching a new company while also at the same time talking up new policies that would potentially directly affect that company.”