No Soup for You, Campbell’s. Food Icon to Drop ‘Soup’ From Its Corporate Name

The 155-year-old company will still sell its legendary red-and-white cans of soup, but will drop the reference from its name to emphasize its better-selling brands.

Though Campbell’s built a global empire by selling the famous red and white cans of potage immortalized by painter Andy Warhol in the 1960s, the company has decided it no longer wants “soup” as part of its corporate name. As a result, the food titan founded in New Jersey 155 years ago will ask shareholders to amend its official moniker to “The Campbell’s Company” during its annual meeting in November.

Longtime fans of the bowl-bound brand should prepare to start spooning more wistfully before year’s end.

The decision to rename what for at least a couple more months will remain the “Campbell’s Soup Company” was announced Tuesday by CEO Mark Clouse ​during an investor meeting. In addition to revealing new strategies and financial targets for the business, Clouse said the time had come to cleanse the corporate name of its spot of soup. The objective, he said, is both call more attention to and grow the many other food brands that have been driving sales in recent years. Those include top-selling Goldfish crackers, Pepperidge Farm cookies, and the range of Rao’s Homemade Italian products, which it acquired a year ago in the $2.7 billion purchase of Sovos Brands. After all, are tins of Scotch Broth and Cream of Potato going to excite customers more than sweets, snacks, and sauces?

“This subtle yet important change retains the company’s iconic name recognition, reputation, and equity built over 155 years while better reflecting the full breadth of the company’s portfolio,” said Clouse, who since taking the CEO role in 2019 has moved to revitalize Campbell’s slumping sales. “We are ready to turn the page and enter a new chapter where we build on Campbell’s transformed portfolio, strong team, and aligned and engaged culture with the goal to set the standard for performance in the food industry.”

It’s just not going to do that with the “Soup is good food” mantra that worked–somewhat–in 1970s and 1980s TV ads. To be fair, the looming name change won’t be the first for company initially founded in 1869 as Anderson & Campbell. The soon to be scrubbed S-word was only added in 1922, after the original business selling various kinds of canned goods had begun booming with the popularity of the company’s line of soups.

Clouse’s new tweak reflects a more recent evolution in its business, with other products having become bigger sellers while the soup line barely slurped along.

As part of the resulting strategic shift, Campbell’s will invest $250 million through 2028 to continue divesting its underperforming businesses, while shifting more emphasis to stronger products. That will include a focus on the 16 leading brands that already generate 84 percent of the company’s sales and 95 percent of its adjusted profit. To that end, Clouse said financial objectives for the next fiscal year had been revised slightly higher across all products and brands. That 1 percent adjustment lifts expected company-wide sales growth to between 2 percent and 3 percent, and adjusted earnings between 6 percent and 8 percent.

Targets for soup–which will remain a core sales product–are being held to essentially zero, although more recently launched varieties will be expected to grow by around 4 percent in coming years as new consumers discover them. Generally speaking, however, nobody is expecting miracles from Chicken Noodle in fueling company results.

“The luxury, I guess I would say, of our portfolio today is it only depends on soup to be flat,” Clouse told the Wall Street Journal in explaining the outwardly unambitious demands on the company’s iconic brand. “I fully expect it to grow and therefore for there to be upside to us.” Despite greater emphasis on higher growth products like Kettle Chips and V8 juice, Clouse believes there may still be a potential for a bigger resurgence of its soups–just not in the company’s name.

That calculation is based on observing aging Baby Boomers and Gen X consumers swearing off prepared foods and soups with high salt content and other less healthy ingredients. Campbell’s suspects those customers may start drifting back to convenient, quickly prepared meals in as they grow older. In anticipation, the company plans to rebrand its low-sodium Healthy Request products as Heart Healthy products.

But isn’t a tradition-rich company shedding the name of its famous product a very risky move–at least in terms of consumer recognition, if not nostalgia? History suggests not. After all, several beloved products–from syrups to rice, by way of ice cream pies–have swapped racially insensitive names or mascots for inoffensive alternatives and done just fine. By the same token, nobody is boycotting brand–tweaked Kraft Mac & Cheese, Pibb Xtra, Sunny D products–nor even New Orleans’ former Dixie Beer for adopting the far less loaded Faubourg Lager name.