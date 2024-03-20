Nordstrom Considers Going Private as Sales Slow

Family-founded and -managed apparel retailer was a leader in adapting to digital shopping habits, but budget-conscious consumers put the chain at odds with short-term market expectations.

The continuing effects of inflation and high interest rates on consumer habits are again influencing some of the nation’s top-shelf retailers. A report Tuesday said management at the higher-end department store chain Nordstrom is looking to take the family-founded company private amid slowing sales across its premium-price outlets and digital platforms.

Members of the Nordstrom family who still manage the 359-store chain are working with investment banks Morgan Stanley and Centerview Partners to test the waters for taking the company private, according to Reuters. To that end, the Seattle-based retailer reportedly wants to measure the interest of potential private equity partners–a prospect that quickly sent its share price up 12 percent, closing 9.4 percent higher on the day. That rise could be temporary, however, given the business headwinds apparently influencing the reported buyback project.

Last week, CEO Erik Nordstrom announced a modest 2 percent increase in 2023 fourth quarter revenues, to $4.32 billion, a slowing trend compared to the same period the previous year. But he added the company expected disappointing full-year revenues to be limited to anywhere from a 1 percent rise to 2 percent decline. Contrasting with yesterday’s report, that news sent Nordstrom’s stock price down by around 10 percent. Though certainly not in as dire a situation as Macy’s–another subject of private equity discussions that’s preparing to close 150 stores and reinvigorate the slumping chain–Nordstrom, like other retailers, is battling the challenges posed by reduced consumer spending and shifts away from in-person shopping behavior.

The penny-pinching habits consumers adopted during the prolonged period of strong inflation still pose a problem, as do the interest rate hikes adopted to battle those rising prices. Post-pandemic shoppers continue to foreswear nonessential purchases, avoiding paying for pricey clothing and other department store merchandise with credit cards.

Nordstrom noted that while fourth quarter 2023 sales of its premium line of products fell by over 3 percent compared to 2022, its off-price Nordstrom Rack brand posted a 14.6 percent gain during the period. Having first observed that cost consciousness among consumers nearly two years ago, company executives launched plans that led to 19 Nordstrom Rack stores opening last year, and will produce another 22 launches in 2024. The retailer currently operates 258 Nordstrom Rack outlets, and 93 premium Nordstrom stores. That shift marks the conviction of family members–who still own 30 percent of the business–of where they think future growth lies.

Will that lower-price pivot be enough to revive business across all the company’s formerly thriving omnichannel platforms? That’s hard to say–as are prospects for the company going private.

Part of the motivation to do so is to spare managers the chore of preparing regular–and lately discouraging–earnings announcements, Reuters reported. That would also free them from worrying about fixing and fulfilling the short-term targets Wall Street and shareholders demand, instead focusing on longer-term business development objectives. Nordstrom previously tried to buy the company back in 2017, and finally rejected an $8.4 billion offer in 2018 as insufficient. Its share price has fallen since then, with its current market cap hovering around $3.2 billion, leading some observers to estimate the company would need to find around $2 billion to go private again. Meanwhile, over the past year private equity investors have been far more inclined to sell than invest in new opportunities–as the stalled effort to deal Macy’s for $6.6 billion attests.

But if one or both of those famous department store chains should successfully go private, industry observers tell Reuters it could set off a series of investments in long-neglected retail businesses. Dealogic data indicates only 7 percent of U.S. private equity deals worth of $2.6 trillion over the last decade went into retail and consumer companies. That compares “to nearly 15% of the total volume of $1.7 trillion in the prior decade” invested in the sector, Reuters said–making it clearer why some observers consider the sector ripe for big-time financing.