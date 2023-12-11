Nvidia Founder Says He Wouldn’t Go Through Trials of Building Chip Market Leader Again

This year has been good to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, whose personal wealth increased to an estimated $42.4 billion as chip maker he founded in 1993, saw its stock price rise 210 percent in 2023. Even as swiftly advancing A.I. applications push higher the fortunes of his business, now valued at $1 trillion, Huang is neither nostalgic nor ambiguous when asked if he’d launch the company today if it didn’t exist.

“I wouldn’t do it,” Huang told the Acquired podcast, an admission that surely left many entrepreneurs toiling to attain even a fraction of his success feeling confused or dismayed. “Building a company and building Nvidia turned out to have been a million times harder than I expected it to be–than any of us expected it to be.”

At least Huang has banked millions of bucks for those multiple struggles he hadn’t anticipated. Huang’s comments were extracted from nearly three hours of podcast interviews and formed the basis of the December 9 Wall Street Journal article on his surprising “never-again” reply to the “what-if” question. But a great deal of the 60-year-old’s response is based on him having now learned the unknowns that awaited him at the start of his entrepreneurial journey.

“If we had realized at that time the pain and suffering and just how vulnerable you’re going to feel, and the challenges you’re going to endure, the embarrassment and the shame, and the list of all the things that go wrong, I don’t think anybody would start a company,” Huang said. “Nobody in their right mind would do it.”

Yet millions of small business creators have and will continue embarking on that very quest, despite the many–often dire–warnings against starting a new business from colleagues, bosses, bankers, and even family members. During Nvidia’s early days, even Huang’s mother reportedly told him to give up making graphics cards for videogames and find something with a future. And, indeed, just seconds after Huang claimed he wouldn’t attempt to start up all over again, he acknowledged the drive that led him to found and grow Nvidia wasn’t something he could ignore. It’s a mindset other business creators willingly embrace.

“I think that’s kind of the superpower of an entrepreneur,” Huang said during the Acquired podcast. “They don’t know how hard it is, and they only ask themselves, ‘how hard can it be?’ To this day, I trick my brain into thinking, ‘how hard can it be,’ because I have to.”

Plenty of episodes in Huang’s founding and leading heading Nvidia explain why he said he wouldn’t do it again. Topping that list were the computer maker and stock market views that his decision to develop chips for A.I. was premature, or simply out to lunch. Those caused the company’s share price to plummet a staggering 85 percent in 2002, and again in 2008. Now that same A.I. specialization and market domination is fueling Nvidia’s S&P 500-beating ascent, and has made the billionaire and his black leather jacket the business world’s reigning rock star (albeit one whose silvery hair owes nothing to dye jobs).

Despite that, Huang said never forgets the early, middle, or even more recent years at the helm, when he needed exhausting, constant hustle to turn the struggling small company into a world-beater. In fact, despite Nvidia’s current superlative sector and market status, Huang admitted he still frets about its future.