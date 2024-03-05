NYCB Takes More Hammering as CRE Debt Bubble Worries Spike

New York Community Bank is just one example of the threat to all regional banks potentially over-exposed to distressed commercial real estate loans.

New York Community Bank took another beating Monday, with investors dumping its stock as the nation’s swelling commercial real estate debt bubble looms larger. Share prices in the lender plunged 23 percent following a ratings downgrade, fueled by growing fears that regional banks may be dangerously exposed to high rates of defaults as nearly $1 trillion in loans come due this year. If so, the resulting crisis could spread to wider financial markets and freeze access to credit that small businesses rely on.

Yesterday’s slide brought the total decline of NYCB stock values to 73 percent since the year started, though that’s only a reflection of its underlying problems. The selloff was sparked by Moody’s Investors Service downgrading the bank’s deposit rating for the second time in a month, the cumulative junk status placing it three levels below investment grade. That came on the heels of news Friday that two executives at NYCB had departed following discoveries of “material weaknesses in internal controls” related to vetting of loans to commercial real estate clients.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Why are those weaknesses a problem for markets? Because the likelihood of defaults on those loans had already led NYCB to write off $2.4 billion beyond the $252 million in losses they cost its fourth-quarter 2023 activity. The Moody’s rating downgrade factored this announcement into its outlook, having the effect of both seeming to anticipate and raise the probability of clients defensively moving their deposits to other banks. “If there’s a contract with these depositors that you have to be investment grade, theoretically that would be a triggering event,” KBW analyst Chris McGratty told CNBC in response to the Moody’s downgrade.

Last month, NYCB officials stated the bank still had $83 billion in deposits on hand, 72 percent of which were either insured or collateralized. But both Moody’s downgrade and the investor stock selloff reflected fears about NYCB’s solidity — and broader concerns it may only be the most visible link in a much larger chain of regional banks exposed to iffy CRE debt coming due.

Around $2.2 trillion in CRE loans are slated to mature by 2027, according to financial data company Trepp, with nearly $1 trillion of that scheduled for repayment this year. But with many businesses maintaining pandemic era work-from-home or hybrid arrangements, office vacancy rates have reached record highs of nearly 20 percent. That has slashed rents landlords can collect, leaving them insufficient incomes to reimburse interest payments on loans for those properties. Worse still, CRE deals require the principal to be reimbursed in a lump sum at the end. That is increasing worries that borrowers now struggling — or failing — to meet monthly interest obligations will simply walk away as final payments come due. Recent statistics justify those fears.

According to commercial real estate data and analytics company CredIQ, payment delinquencies in CRE collateralized loan obligations during 2023 surged from “1.4 percent to 7.4 percent, jumping even further in January to 8.6 percent.” Those late payments or defaults are expected to increase to 8.1 percent during the course of 2024, according to Fitch Ratings.

Given the enormous amount of debt involved, the risk of even limited default is bad enough on its own. But making things potentially worse is that nearly 80 percent of those loans are on the books of relatively small regional banks like NYCB — a sector rocked just last year by the fallout of Silicon Valley Bank’s failure. It doesn’t take a long memory to recall the panic and paralysis of many small businesses caught up in the resulting crisis — not to mention the full lockdown of credit markets in 2007 and 2008.