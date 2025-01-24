Old Smartphones Loaded With TikTok Selling for Thousands

People are selling old phones with TikTok installed for as much as $50,000, and the boom is growing, as Google and Apple have removed the app from their online stores.

One of the most serious accusations leveled at social media platforms and other apps are their potentially addictive affects on many users—particularly younger people. Supporting evidence of that dependency risk is showing up on eBay, where people are selling—and buying—used smartphones far above the prices for new modes. The reason: Those hot-item devices are loaded with the mobile version of TikTok, which has vanished from U.S. app stores amid the legal tussle over the its future in the country.

That latest example of American consumers appearing to lose all sense of perspective in the face of online trends and networking habits is now on display on third-party vendor platforms. As of Friday morning, there were nearly 50,000 ads for used smartphones on eBay—most costing $1,000 to $2,000 new in stores, but being sold for $3,000, $5,000, $20,000, even $50,000. A few ambitious sellers are flogging their otherwise unremarkable devices for a cool $1 million, in the hopes TikTok addicts deprived of their digital dose will dig deep into their pocketbooks to get the desired influencer buzz. But why the surge of clearly excessive offers for phones not worth a fraction of prices being sought? Because the TikTok app was pulled from Apple, Google, and other online stores Saturday night ahead of the platform’s ban in the U.S. under a bipartisan 2024 law. It required the China-based owner of the social media, ByteDance, to find an American buyer before January 19 or risk being shut down. But shortly after his inauguration Monday, President Donald Trump signed an order suspending enforcement of that Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act—which claims ByteDance allows the Chinese government to mine the app for private user data. Who wouldn’t?

Unfortunately, it appears many of the platform’s biggest fans deleted the app from their phones in a pique of fury—or hopeless remorse—when TikTok took itself offline ahead of schedule Saturday. Now it’s back and temporarily accessible —though not to anyone who needs to download it from app stores. And those still aren’t making it available again, due to the stiff fines the law imposes for doing so. As a result, overly hasty users who erased the application during the weekend have had no way to post videos of themselves dancing, juggling, eating, telling jokes, changing diapers, cooking, or offering questionable advice to the world. And since life isn’t worth living without that—or so it would seem—enterprising owners of regular old smartphones are selling those for thousands of dollars as TikTok-enabling devices. “This TikTok app is worth a lot, man,” Izell Malloy told the New York Times about an iPhone he’s marketing for $5,700 on Facebook Marketplace—thereby expanding his professional activities—and income—from car sales to alleviating digital withdrawal.

So, too, is 37-year-old Queens resident Piotr Gustab, who told the paper he’s offering his iPhone 16 Pro that retails new for $999 at the TikTok-enhanced price of $3,000. Like many people listing devices with dizzying markups, Gustab is aware he probably won’t get what he’s asking. So he said he may come down to $2,000, after having already received a $1,200 bid. “It would be a good deal for me because I could get a couple hundred dollars on it,” he said. In addition to individual TikTok addicts who may be shelling out big for otherwise banal phones, there also may be a lot of small business owners considering the expense in order to resume their online marketing with the app.