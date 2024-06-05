People Are Souring on Tipflation

A survey shows diners and shoppers are bristling at the proliferation of employees and businesses expecting tips. They’re calling on bosses to pay higher wages to eliminate what’s called a hidden tax.

Many owners of restaurants, bars, and cafés are already feeling the bottom-line impact of inflation-battered consumers cutting their spending, especially on nonessential goods and services. Now servers, delivery workers, hairstylists, and other customer-facing employees say they’re noticing an additional form of penny-pinching: the shrinking tips they’re receiving–when they get any at all.

Months of steadily rising prices had already changed spending habits among budget-strapped consumers. But the constant solicitations for gratuities–and a pronounced expansion of the types of businesses and activities where they’re now expected–has many customers recoiling from so-called tipflation. A new poll by financial services company Bankrate found those increasing requests left nearly 60 percent of respondents with negative feelings about tipping, while another 35 percent called the intensifying rate of solicitations entirely out of control. As a result, 37 percent of poll participants said they thought “businesses should pay their employees better rather than relying so much on tips.”

That would require a major change for an untold number of businesses and employees, however. A separate survey by mobile payment company SpotOn found nearly a quarter of hospitality workers calculated that between 51 and over 75 percent of their incomes came from tips. An additional 34 percent said those rewards represented 25 to 50 percent of their monthly earnings. But as more businesses offer tipping suggestions, the overload is too much for some patrons. Twenty-eight percent of poll participants said the amounts they received in tips had decreased amid the proliferation of requests, as unhappy customers just said no more often.

Unspoken expectations, or even unsubtle prods for tips from waitstaffs in restaurants and bars have been an integral part of life in the American food and beverage businesses for decades. Appreciative extra payments to delivery workers, ridesharing drivers, hairstylists, and other providers of services whose value and convenience were highlighted by the pandemic have also become customary among many consumers. So far, so good.

But more recently, tip jars have also begun popping up in fast food franchises, at order pickup windows, sports venues, airports, and even self-checkout machines. That bustle that has left many people feeling like upturned palms are thrusting at them from all sides. The polls also show that people dislike the digital tablets and payment terminals that push customers to add that little extra for staff–often suggesting not-so-little amounts exceeding 20 percent of the bill. Hence, the growing consumer pushback.

“It feels like a record number of businesses are soliciting tips … [and] tipping has become a hidden tax,” Bankrate senior industry analyst Ted Rossman wrote in his report accompanying the survey results. “Many companies are hesitant to raise prices further, given all of the increases we’ve seen in recent years, but asking for tips can essentially be a way for them to raise prices without acting like they’re raising prices.”

Maybe they should. The Bankrate poll found 14 percent of respondents saying they were “willing to pay higher prices to do away with tipping” wrangling–especially the preset percentages for gratuities on tablets and terminals. Those truly irritated 34 percent of respondents. Passing on a portion of menu price increases to employees would also offset an apparent trend in shrinking tips nationwide.

Bankrate found the willingness to tip decreased considerably the younger the respondents’ age cohort. While 86 percent of Boomers said they always tip restaurant servers, that portion dropped to 78 percent among Gen-Xers, 56 percent of Millennials, and just 35 percent of Gen-Zers–many of whom are currently working in, or have worked at, food service, retail, or gig jobs themselves.