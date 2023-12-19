Please Don’t Circle Back: Survey Calls Out the Most Disliked Office Jargon

Language tutoring startup Preply ranks the most grating corporate-speak phrases–and notes which ones you should leave out of job descriptions.

Inc. readers are likely all too familiar with evolving changes in management strategies, workplace norms, the balance between working in the office and remotely, and even phrases that signal an interlocutor’s low emotional intelligence. Now it’s time to brush up on the most-loathed corporate jargon of the moment, courtesy of a study by language tutoring startup Preply, which ranks employees’ thoughts on today’s most annoying business jargon.

Preply, which teaches clients foreign languages they need to thrive at work, also has a fix on the often weird and grating dialect of the workplace–including overused terms that make employees wince.

The Preply study appears to be intended to help non-native English-speaking clients decipher confounding business jargon that seems to say one thing, yet means another, including phrases like “deep dive,” “product suite,” and “punt.” It’s equally useful for native English speakers frequently reduced to shaking their heads in incomprehension (or disbelief) at vexing terms breezily tossed around the office. “Business jargon, also known as corporate-speak … [is] a collection of buzzwords and phrases that have a double meaning, in both a literal and business sense,” Preply says in the introduction to the November version of its recurring poll. “Used wisely, they can smooth communication and enhance credibility; used badly, or misunderstood, they can do the opposite.”

So what office lingo did the 1,551 employees in Preply’s survey find truly awful?

Perhaps surprisingly–given the many, many candidates for the worst jargon–“new normal” was the least liked phrase, followed by “culture”–as in company culture. Other winning duds included “circle back,” and the infuriating “give 110 percent.” Places 6 through 10 were held by “low-hanging fruit,” “win-win,” “move the needle,” “growth hacking,” and the hallmark phrase of unreflective conventionality, “think outside the box.”

Astonishingly, the top 10 least infuriating terms named included “debrief,” “blue sky thinking,” “game changer,” and the you-just-totally-made-that-up “ideate.”

As it turns out, respondents dumping on expressions they hear at work wind up using a lot of them outside the office. While one in five respondents said they dislike business buzzwords, 70 percent admitted repeating them–58 percent said they slipped corporate cliches into conversation at home, with “FYI” and “at the end of the day” topping the domestic utterances list. Meanwhile, Preply found that the least-loved jargon overheard in the office also influences employee responses when it appears in job postings. Around 20 percent of participants said they viewed any incidence of canned business language as a “red flag” in job postings, with fully 70 percent considering not applying for those vacancies.