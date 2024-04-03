Poll: At Least $1.46 Million Needed for Retirement

A new survey finds the average American thinks they’ll need nearly $1.5 million to retire, a 53 percent rise since 2020 that contrasts with flatlining rates of savings.

Over the years, business owners, managers, and investors have all probably extended the time frames in which they’re expecting to transition from work to retirement. But a new study shows just how fast–and large–the amount of money Americans think they’ll need to comfortably retire has risen lately, and many people’s nest eggs aren’t sufficient.

Despite booming stock markets that increased the value of assets held in 401(k) accounts by 19 percent last year, a new survey shows a growing number of Americans are clearly worried about the money they’ll need to retire comfortably. The study by financial services company Northwestern Mutual indicates the average respondent said they’ll need $1.46 million to finance life after work. That sum represents an eye-popping 15 percent rise over the $1.27 million average given just a year ago, and an astonishing 53 percent hike over $951,000 in 2020.

Those inflationary expectations–or fears–about the small fortunes respondents believe they’ll need to fund retirement starkly contrast the money people have tucked away for it. The survey found respondents’ current savings average a comparatively piddling $88,000–only $900 more than in 2020, and $900 less than last year. Those differences in funds squirrelled away versus expected requirements reflect the national retirement funding challenges. So many changes are needed that BlackRock CEO Larry Fink detailed them in his recent letter to investors, with the idea Americans may have to work longer grabbing headlines.

On the one hand, he argued for a diversification of retirement investment programs available to wage earners, as well as an employer obligation to set workers up with mandatory savings plans. He also said people of all backgrounds should be better educated about the amounts they’ll realistically need to finance their leisure years–and how to spend those sums without fearing they’ll exhaust them prematurely.

Those concerns seem justified by recent trends. For starters, life expectancy is rising, as are health care costs that considerably mount in older age. Meanwhile, market fluctuations that sent 401(k) investments up last year can just as quickly head back down. The recent period of strong inflation is also making people wonder about how just much will ever be enough once they’ve ceased working. But in commenting on Northwestern Mutual’s survey, the company’s chief strategy officer, Aditi Javeri Gokhale, said what’s important in the clashing responses is their reflection of the more informed retirement savings planning needed, not increasingly daunting predictions of how much that will require.

“People’s ‘magic number’ to retire comfortably has exploded to an all-time high, and the gap between their goals and progress has never been wider,” she said. “Inflation is expanding our expectations for retirement savings, and putting pressure on how to plan and stay disciplined. Making a ‘magic number’ appear isn’t about waving a wand; it’s about using time-tested techniques and learning from a skilled advisor.”

As Fink noted, that objective is getting more urgent as the bulk of the U.S. population ages. While the survey found younger generations like Gen Z and Millennials began saving for retirement much earlier in life than Boomers did, the effect of the older cohort leaving the labor market over the next decade or so will put a big burden on the shared contribution model that powers the U.S. Social Security system. As the study notes, over four million Americans will turn 65 this year–at an average daily rate of 11,000 expected to hit the age milestone through 2027.

“The Silver Tsunami is here,” said Javeri Gokhale. “While younger generations are focused on building wealth and protecting what they’ve already built, Gen X and Boomers have an additional important task: paying themselves first in retirement. Where they have savings can be just as important as how much they have saved.”